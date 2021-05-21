NATO touts Turkish armored vehicle on social media

ANKARA

NATO on May 20 posted a video on social media touting the Turkish armored vehicle Vuran.

“Turkey is leading NATO’s Very High Readiness Joint Task Force this year,” Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe, the headquarters of NATO’s Allied Command Operations, said on Twitter.

It added that the vehicle is “essential” for the mission and pointed out some of its technical features.

Vuran boasts protection from high ballistics, mines, and handmade explosives. The vehicle can operate with high mobility in combat-laden weight with powerful engines and powertrains.

Produced by Turkish firm BMC Otomotiv, Vuran stands out with its capacity for a crew of nine, high level of protection, and maneuverability.