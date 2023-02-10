NATO to deploy fully-equipped shelter facilities to Türkiye

BRUSSELS
NATO allies agreed to deploy fully-equipped semi-permanent shelter facilities to Türkiye, in order to help accommodate people displaced by the devastating earthquakes, the alliance said in a written statement.

It informed the effort will be directed by NATO’s Supreme Allied Commander Europe, General Christopher G. Cavoli. The decision was taken at a meeting late on Feb. 9.

Türkiye, an ally in NATO since 1952, has been severely hit by two major earthquakes that affected thousands of people on Feb. 6. Search and rescue teams as well as medical teams have poured into Türkiye from 95 countries with 20 of them NATO members and 30 partner countries, including Sweden and Finland.

Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg welcomed the decision, according to the statement. “NATO stands in strong solidarity with our ally Türkiye, and the deployment of these shelter facilities will help to save lives. NATO allies and partners are providing substantial support to the relief efforts, and we will continue to do all we can to assist those in need,” he said.

The shelters are normally used by NATO as a deployable headquarters complex for exercises and operations, noted the statement, informing that they can be equipped with a number of amenities including heating, power generators, and medical treatment areas.

NATO military authorities are now exploring the best logistics and transport options, and the timelines for the deployment. This capability is maintained by the NATO Support Agency (NSPA) and is stored at its Southern Operational Centre in Taranto, Italy. Once in place, this-semi permanent capability will complement the winterized tents already being provided by allies and partners.

