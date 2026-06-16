NATO summit seen as turning point for Ankara’s event economy

ANKARA

The upcoming NATO summit in Ankara is expected to significantly boost the city’s international profile and accelerate its transition into a global hub for events, tourism and culture, according to Berker Bülbüloğlu, board member of the Ankara Chamber of Industry (ASO) and president of the Ankara Tourism Association.

Bülbüloğlu said the summit, scheduled for July 7–8, represents a “historic opportunity” for the Turkish capital. He emphasized that the gathering will bring together hundreds of foreign journalists, heads of state, government officials, diplomats and international opinion leaders, placing Ankara firmly in the global spotlight.

“The NATO summit is not only about security and diplomacy,” Bülbüloğlu said. “It also serves as a powerful showcase for the host city to present itself to the world. With global attention on Ankara, this is a unique chance to highlight our cultural heritage, gastronomy, museums and overall tourism potential.”

Bülbüloğlu noted that Ankara has been steadily evolving beyond its traditional role as Türkiye’s administrative and diplomatic center. He said the city is increasingly positioning itself as a destination for culture, gastronomy, international events, congresses and experiential tourism.

Recent developments have contributed to this momentum, including the international promotion of Gordion — an ancient city recently gaining global recognition — Ankara’s designation as the “Tourism Capital of the Turkic World,” investments in museums and broader cultural heritage and destination marketing initiatives, he added.

Despite these advancements, Bülbüloğlu stressed that Ankara has yet to fully capitalize on its potential. He pointed out that the city’s average length of stay remains at around 1.7 nights, a figure that could be significantly increased with the right strategy.

“Extending visitors’ stays would translate into hundreds of millions of dollars in additional economic value,” he said. “We need to create new destinations, events and experiences that encourage visitors to spend more time in Ankara. Tourism today is no longer just about places to see; it’s about experiences.”

Drawing comparisons with global cities such as Davos, Singapore, Dubai, Barcelona and Seoul, Bülbüloğlu highlighted how international summits, fairs, congresses and cultural festivals play a key role in driving tourism revenue and global visibility.

“Ankara has the diplomatic strength, transport infrastructure, academic institutions, cultural assets and human capital to compete in this league,” he said.

“The NATO Summit could mark a turning point in Ankara’s shift toward an international event-driven economy,” Bülbüloğlu said.