NATO says all countries to hit spending goal

NATO says all countries to hit spending goal

BRUSSELS
NATO says all countries to hit spending goal

NATO on Thursday said all its members were finally set this year to hit the alliance's previous defense spending target of 2 percent of GDP, as they gear up for a far more ambitious goal.

The 32-nation military alliance agreed at a June summit in the Hague to massively hike defense spending over the next decade under pressure from U.S. President Donald Trump.

The mercurial U.S. leader rammed through a commitment from allies to cough up 5 percent of their GDPs on security-related spending in a move seen as key to keeping him engaged with NATO.

That headline figure breaks down as 3.5 percent on core defense spending and 1.5 percent on a looser range of areas such as infrastructure and cyber security.

The new target replaces the alliance's former military spending goal of 2 percent that was first set back in 2014.

NATO said in a statement that all allies were now expected to reach that goal in 2025 and that overall defense spending across the alliance would top $1.5 trillion for the year.

That comes after a group of stragglers, including Spain, Belgium and Italy, hastily announced plans to reach 2 percent ahead of the Hague gathering.

The struggle to reach that figure highlights how difficult it will be for NATO countries in Europe to achieve Trump's far higher new target set this year.

But officials insist European countries must make good on their pledge if they are to have the capabilities needed to ward off Russia.

Numerous Western militaries and intelligence services have warned that Moscow could be ready to attack a NATO country within three to five years if the war in Ukraine ends.

Washington, which has underpinned European security since World War II, meanwhile, insists it wants to shift more of the responsibility for the continent's defenses onto European countries.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Iran faces snapback of sanctions over its nuclear program.

Iran faces 'snapback' of sanctions over its nuclear program.
LATEST NEWS

  1. Iran faces 'snapback' of sanctions over its nuclear program.

    Iran faces 'snapback' of sanctions over its nuclear program.

  2. Israel's Gaza policies put entire Middle East into danger: Fidan

    Israel's Gaza policies put entire Middle East into danger: Fidan

  3. Speaker urges PKK to accelerate disarmament, dissolution

    Speaker urges PKK to accelerate disarmament, dissolution

  4. Fenerbahçe sack coach Jose Mourinho

    Fenerbahçe sack coach Jose Mourinho

  5. Israel army says Gaza City now 'a dangerous combat zone'

    Israel army says Gaza City now 'a dangerous combat zone'
Recommended
Iran faces snapback of sanctions over its nuclear program.

Iran faces 'snapback' of sanctions over its nuclear program.
Israel army says Gaza City now a dangerous combat zone

Israel army says Gaza City now 'a dangerous combat zone'
US senators visit to Taiwan ‘threat to sovereignty’: China

US senators' visit to Taiwan ‘threat to sovereignty’: China
Thailand’s Constitional Court dismisses Prime Minister

Thailand’s Constitional Court dismisses Prime Minister
Vance insists Trump is healthy, says he’s ready to assume presidency if ’theres a terrible tragedy

Vance insists Trump is healthy, says he’s ready to assume presidency if ’there's a terrible tragedy'
US envoy admits calling Lebanon reporters animalistic was ‘inappropriate’

US envoy admits calling Lebanon reporters 'animalistic' was ‘inappropriate’
UN calls on Iran, Europeans to seize 30-day window of opportunity

UN calls on Iran, Europeans to seize 30-day 'window of opportunity'
WORLD Iran faces snapback of sanctions over its nuclear program.

Iran faces 'snapback' of sanctions over its nuclear program.

France, Britain and Germany have initiated the process of triggering the “snapback mechanism ” that automatically reimposes all United Nations sanctions on Iran over its nuclear program, saying Iran has willfully departed from their 2015 nuclear deal that lifted the measures.

ECONOMY Unemployment rate declines to 8 percent last month

Unemployment rate declines to 8 percent last month

Türkiye’s unemployment rate fell to 8 percent in July from 8.4 percent the previous month, the country’s statistical authority said on Aug. 29.

SPORTS Fenerbahçe sack coach Jose Mourinho

Fenerbahçe sack coach Jose Mourinho

Turkish Super Lig club Fenerbahçe has parted ways with head coach Jose Mourinho, the club announced Friday.

﻿