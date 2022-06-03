NATO official lauds Turkey’s role in alliance

  • June 03 2022 14:32:00

NATO official lauds Turkey’s role in alliance

WASHINGTON - The Associated Press
NATO official lauds Turkey’s role in alliance

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg sought to underscore the alliance’s appreciation of Turkey as an “important ally.”

He offered the conciliatory words to Ankara ahead of a planned gathering of senior officials from Sweden, Finland and Turkey in Brussels next week to discuss Turkey’s opposition to the Nordic countries joining the defense alliance.

Stoltenberg made the comments to reporters after meeting with President Joe Biden and White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan at the White House for what was billed as preparatory talks for the Madrid NATO Summit to be held this month.

Stoltenberg said he discussed Sweden and Finland’s application to join NATO with Biden and Sullivan and expressed confidence that the alliance would find a path to addressing Ankara’s concerns. But Stoltenberg also seemed to go out of his way to note Turkey’s value to the alliance.

“I think we need to also recognize that Turkey is an important ally. Turkey contributes to our security in many different ways,” said Stoltenberg, who noted the country’s Turkey’s efforts at countering ISIL militants.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has insisted Finland and Sweden must show more respect for Turkish sensitivities about terrorism since the countries filed their NATO applications. He is refusing to budge over what he says is their alleged support for PKK terrorist organization.

Diplomacy,

TURKEY Greek PM visits Aegean islands following Brussels summit

Greek PM visits Aegean islands following Brussels summit
MOST POPULAR

  1. Weather to get hotter on weekend: Expert

    Weather to get hotter on weekend: Expert

  2. Norwegians to visit Turkey with an ID, no passport

    Norwegians to visit Turkey with an ID, no passport

  3. Turkey to work on regulations against hookahs

    Turkey to work on regulations against hookahs

  4. Turkish businessman’s French mansions on sale for $75 mln

    Turkish businessman’s French mansions on sale for $75 mln

  5. UN accepts country’s push to be known as ‘Turkiye’

    UN accepts country’s push to be known as ‘Turkiye’
Recommended
Greek PM visits Aegean islands following Brussels summit

Greek PM visits Aegean islands following Brussels summit
Turkish FM urges Finland, Sweden to resolve concerns of Turkey

Turkish FM urges Finland, Sweden to resolve concerns of Turkey
UN accepts country’s push to be known as ‘Turkiye’

UN accepts country’s push to be known as ‘Turkiye’
Sweden, Finland to meet Turkey at NATO in new bid for progress

Sweden, Finland to meet Turkey at NATO in new bid for progress
Turkey intensifies efforts to create “food corridor” in Black Sea

Turkey intensifies efforts to create “food corridor” in Black Sea
Turkey appoints new ambassadors to 25 countries

Turkey appoints new ambassadors to 25 countries
WORLD UN: Taliban faces threat from ISIL new resistance

UN: Taliban faces threat from ISIL new resistance

Afghanistan’s Taliban rulers are maintaining close ties with al-Qaida as they consolidate control over the country, and their main military threat is coming from the ISIL extremist group and guerrilla-style attacks by former Afghan government security personnel, U.N. experts said in a new report.

ECONOMY UK airlines under fire for jubilee and summer getaway chaos

UK airlines under fire for jubilee and summer getaway chaos

Britain’s airports are coming under fire for failing to prepare for this week’s jubilee getaway and the busy summer season, as passengers face long delays and cancelled flights.  
SPORTS Turkish national team coach to work in NBA: US reporter

Turkish national team coach to work in NBA: US reporter

An American sports reporter, covering the National Basketball Association (NBA) news for the U.S. basic sports channel ESPN, has alleged that prominent Turkish basketball coach Ergin Ataman will be an assistant coach in the world’s biggest basketball arena soon.