NATO deploys eyes in sky and on sea to protect vital cables

ABOARD A FRENCH NAVY FLIGHT
Swedish Coast Guard vessel KBV033 (R) and vessel Vezhen are anchored outside Karlskrona, Sweden, on Jan. 27, 2025, for examination by Swedish authorities.

With its powerful camera , the French Navy surveillance plane scouring the Baltic Sea zoomed in on a cargo ship plowing the waters below, closer, closer and closer still until the camera operator could make out details on the vessel's front deck and smoke pouring from its chimney.

The long-range Atlantique 2 aircraft on a new mission for NATO then shifted its high-tech gaze onto another target, and another after that until, after more than five hours on patrol, the plane's array of sensors had scoped out the bulk of the Baltic, from Germany in the west to Estonia in the northeast, bordering Russia.

The flight's mere presence in the skies above the strategic sea last week, combined with military ships patrolling on the waters , also sent an unmistakable message: The NATO alliance is ratcheting up its guard against suspected attempts to sabotage underwater energy and data cables and pipelines that crisscross the Baltic, prompted by a growing catalogue of incidents that have damaged them.

“We will do everything in our power to make sure that we fight back, that we are able to see what is happening and then take the next steps to make sure that it doesn’t happen again. And our adversaries should know this," NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte said this month in announcing a new alliance mission, dubbed “Baltic Sentry,” to protect the underwater infrastructure vital to the economic well-being of Baltic-region nations.

Power and communications cables and gas pipelines stitch together the nine countries with shores on the Baltic, a relatively shallow and nearly landlocked sea. A few examples are the 152-kilometer Balticconnector pipeline that carries gas between Finland and Estonia, the high-voltage Baltic Cable connecting the power grids of Sweden and Germany, and the 1,173-kilometer C-Lion1 telecommunications cable between Finland and Germany.

At least 11 Baltic cables have been damaged since October 2023, the most recent being a fiber optic cable connecting Latvia and the Swedish island of Gotland, reported to have ruptured on Jan. 26. Although cable operators note that subsea cable damage is commonplace, the frequency and concentration of incidents in the Baltic heightened suspicions that damage might have been deliberate.

There also are fears that Russia could target cables as part of a wider campaign of so-called “hybrid warfare” to destabilize European nations helping Ukraine defend itself against the full-scale invasion that Moscow has been pursuing since 2022.

NATO is deploying warships, maritime patrol aircraft and naval drones for the mission to provide “enhanced surveillance and deterrence.”

Aboard the French Navy surveillance flight, the 14-member crew cross-checked ships they spotted from the air against lists of vessels they had been ordered to watch for.

“If we witness some suspicious activities from ships as sea, for example, ships at very low speed or at anchorage in a position that they shouldn’t be at this time, so this is something we can see,” said the flight commander, Lt. Alban, whose surname was withheld by the French military for security reasons.

“We can have a very close look with our sensors to see what is happening.”

