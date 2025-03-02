NATO chief says Zelensky must mend ties with Trump

LONDON

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte on Saturday said that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky should “find a way” to mend relations with U.S. President Donald Trump.

In an interview with the BBC, Rutte said he had spoken twice over the phone with Zelenskyy following a heated exchange between him and U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House.

Noting that he also spoke with Trump over the phone, Rutte said that he was not authorized to say what was discussed in the talks.

The NATO chief said that he told Zelensky that “what Trump has done for Ukraine so far should be respected.”

Rutte said the previous day's spat between Trump and Zelensky was “unfortunate” and that they needed to repair their relationship.

“It is important that President Zelensky finds a way to restore his relationship with the American President and with the senior American leadership team,” Rutte said.

He said he raised this issue in telephone conversations with Zelensky and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

Rutte also recalled that during Trump's first presidency, the U.S. approved the sale of the Javelin anti-tank missile system, which enabled Ukraine to respond to Russia.