NATO chief Rutte expresses support for US-led Ukraine talks

SUMY, Ukraine

NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte on Tuesday backed U.S. President Donald Trump’s push for peace in Ukraine as he met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the city of Odesa and reiterated continued support against Russia.

Rutte and Zelenskyy visited a military hospital, and met wounded soldiers in the aftermath of Russia’s latest missile strike on Sumy.

Rutte reaffirmed the alliance’s "unwavering" support for Ukraine during a joint press conference with Zelenskyy, saying its commitment is "clear and concrete."

“NATO stands with Ukraine. You and I know that this has been true all along,” Rutte said, addressing doubts over continued support. “But let there be no doubt. Our support is unwavering.”

He said NATO continues to deliver security assistance and training through its command in the German city of Wiesbaden, and works closely with Kyiv and Brussels.

"In the first three months of 2025, NATO partners have already provided more than €20 billion to help Ukraine,” he said, referring to additional pledges made at the latest Ramstein meeting in Brussels.

Rutte emphasized that the goal is to ensure Ukraine remains strong and sovereign, capable of defending itself and deterring "future aggression."

On Trump’s diplomatic efforts to end the more than three-year-long war, Rutte said: "These discussions are not easy – not least in the wake of this horrific violence – but we all support President Trump’s push for peace," he said.

"Other allies – including through efforts led by France and the United Kingdom – are ready, willing and able to shoulder more responsibility in helping to secure a peace when the time comes."

“Ukraine’s people have endured so much – not least Russia’s Palm Sunday attack on Sumy. NATO support is unwavering,” Rutte separately said on X. “We will continue to help Ukraine so it can defend today and deter future aggression, ensuring a just and lasting peace.”

Zelenskyy, for his part, said it is important that Britain, France and other NATO countries are "already actively preparing the basis for a security contingent in Ukraine."

"It is important that we all be fast enough and effective in this process," he wrote on Telegram. "And the NATO mission to provide security assistance and training for Ukraine in Wiesbaden must also work as effectively as possible."

He presented state awards to injured servicemen and praised their “strength and resilience” and honored combat medics for saving lives under fire in Kherson, Kharkiv and Mykolaiv.

“I thank everyone who defends, treats, endures, and supports Ukraine. You are our strength,” he added.

On Sunday, at least 35 people were killed and 117 injured in a Russian missile strike on the northeastern city of Sumy, about 31 kilometers (19.2 miles) from the Russian border, according to Ukraine’s State Emergency Service. Russia said it hit a meeting of Ukrainian officers in Sumy.