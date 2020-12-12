Nationwide weekend curfew starts to fight virus

  • December 12 2020 09:33:00

Nationwide weekend curfew starts to fight virus

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Nationwide weekend curfew starts to fight virus

Turkey began a nationwide weekend curfew on Dec. 11 as part of measures to stem a new wave of COVID-19.

The weekend-long curfew began on Friday at 9 p.m. and will end on Monday at 5 a.m.

It is the second such curfew in the wake of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s Nov. 30 announcement of new coronavirus restrictions, including both weekend and weeknight curfews.

Some sectors, including production, supply, health, and agriculture, are exempt from the curfews.

Over the weekend, supermarkets, grocery stores, butchers, and dried fruit shops can open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Bakeries can also open during the weekend curfew.

Meanwhile, on Saturday and Sunday between 10 a.m. and 12 midnight, restaurants can offer delivery service only.

 

MOST POPULAR

  1. Iran summons Turkish envoy over poem

    Iran summons Turkish envoy over poem

  2. Turkey rejects sanctions but says ready for dialogue with EU

    Turkey rejects sanctions but says ready for dialogue with EU

  3. Turkey to vaccinate nearly 60 million people

    Turkey to vaccinate nearly 60 million people

  4. Turkey appoints Macron’s classmate as Paris envoy

    Turkey appoints Macron’s classmate as Paris envoy

  5. Coronavirus death toll reaches 15,977 as total number of confirmed cases stands at 1,780,673

    Coronavirus death toll reaches 15,977 as total number of confirmed cases stands at 1,780,673
Recommended
Ankara urges EU to prevent attempts to hinder ties

Ankara urges EU to prevent attempts to hinder ties

EU’s stance on Cyprus ‘blows up’ chance of cooperation: TRNC

EU’s stance on Cyprus ‘blows up’ chance of cooperation: TRNC
Turkey experiencing severest drought period in last 10 years: Expert

Turkey experiencing severest drought period in last 10 years: Expert
Turkey among top 10 nations with highest number of international students

Turkey among top 10 nations with highest number of international students
Wild boars raid streets in Tukey’s Marmaris district

Wild boars raid streets in Tukey’s Marmaris district
Turkey summons Iran envoy over claims about president in poem row

Turkey summons Iran envoy over claims about president in poem row
WORLD Austria court overturns primary school headscarf ban

Austria court overturns primary school headscarf ban

Austria’s constitutional court on Dec. 11 struck down a law introduced last year which banned the headscarf in primary schools, saying the measure was unconstitutional and discriminatory.
ECONOMY Moody’s upgrades ratings of 12 Turkish banks

Moody’s upgrades ratings of 12 Turkish banks

Ratings agency Moody’s has said it has upgraded the long-term foreign currency deposit ratings of 12 Turkish banks.
SPORTS Beşiktaş to face Alanyaspor for 4th successive win

Beşiktaş to face Alanyaspor for 4th successive win

Beşiktaş seek their fourth consecutive win in the Süper Lig as they will face the leaders Aytemiz Alanyaspor on Dec. 13.