Nationwide forest clean-up mobilizes thousands of volunteers

ANKARA
A large-scale forest clean-up campaign has taken place simultaneously across the country's 81 provinces on Oct. 20.

Coordinated by the youth and sports and agriculture and forestry ministries, the event gathered young volunteers to boost environmental awareness and promote the protection of forests.

The clean-up which began at 11 a.m., saw significant participation from university students, non-governmental organizations, municipalities and private sector representatives. Various public institutions also joined the effort.

The campaign is part of ongoing efforts to raise awareness about sustainable environmental practices. It focused on removing harmful waste from forested areas and ensuring proper recycling.

The initiative seeks to make a significant contribution to forest health and the conservation of Türkiye’s biodiversity, according to the Youth and Sports Ministry.

Key government officials, including Agriculture Minister İbrahim Yumaklı and Youth Minister Osman Aşkın Bak, participated in the effort.

Organizers stress the importance of carrying out the event before the winter snowfall, which will help prepare the forests for easier cleaning during the spring.

A similar initiative took place earlier this year.

The “My Forest” campaign removed 313 tons of garbage from forest areas in May, right before the summer season, when forest fires are most prevalent. The initiative was launched to combat fire hazards caused by accumulated dry branches and other debris. By reducing fire risks, the campaign helped protect vast stretches of woodland.

