Nationwide drug op leads to over 50 arrests, says minister

ANKARA
Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya has announced the apprehension of more than 150 individuals involved in drug-related activities in 12 provinces across Türkiye.

The operation, executed jointly by police and gendarmerie forces, targeted drug dealers and criminal networks, resulting in the seizure of substantial quantities of various narcotics, Yerlikaya wrote on X, formerly Twitter, on Oct. 30.

During the operation, which spanned several provinces including Istanbul, law enforcement authorities confiscated significant amounts of marijuana, heroin, stimulant pills, methamphetamine, skunk, cocaine, bonzai and hemp.

Of more than 150 suspects apprehended, 55 have been arrested by judges, with three released on judicial control pending further investigation, the minister informed.

"We will never allow drug dealers to poison our youth and society, which is our future," Yerlikaya wrote.

The crackdown follows the recent collapse of a criminal group known as Zaza Doğan in a multi-province operation, including Istanbul, where 47 individuals suspected of various criminal activities were apprehended.

The operation resulted in the seizure of eight firearms and a kilogram of illegal drugs.

Yerlikaya revealed that the gang was responsible for two separate murders in Istanbul, as well as attacks on six establishments and residences, drug trafficking, and the kidnapping and torture of two individuals.

Addressing the issue, he wrote, "I would like to reiterate: We will not tolerate the arrogance of criminals — who disrupt the peace of our people — organized crime groups and gangs. We will dismantle crime groups of any size and ensure they face justice."

The minister recently highlighted another operation in southern Mersin port, where law enforcement agencies discovered a total of 616 kilograms of cocaine – the largest anti-drug operation in the country's history, according to Yerlikaya.

