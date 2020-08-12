Nationalist party leader voices suspicion over Beirut blast

  • August 12 2020 16:36:00

Nationalist party leader voices suspicion over Beirut blast

ANKARA
Nationalist party leader voices suspicion over Beirut blast

Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) leader Devlet Bahçeli expressed suspicion over the timing of a blast that razed parts of Beirut to the ground last week.

“The Beirut blast is quite thought-provoking and striking, which came at a time when rising tensions in the eastern Mediterranean are at the center of our country’s and international political agenda,” he said in a statement on Aug. 12.

The explosion came at a time when Lebanon was already in trouble, he said, stressing that the country was facing protests despite the tragic incident “as if one is pushing on a button.”

Every problem in Lebanon has the potential to affect Syria, Iran, Iraq, Jordan, Israel, Cyprus and Turkey, and even has the capacity to influence the world, Bahçeli stated.

The MHP leader suggested that “some circles who are aiming to disconnect Turkey from Syria, Libya and the eastern Mediterranean,” also wanted to “break the bond between Beirut and Ankara,” but the visiting Turkish officials to Beirut “did not let that happen.”

A fire at a warehouse at the Port of Beirut led to an enormous blast, causing massive property damage in several neighborhoods of the capital.

According to Lebanon’s Health Ministry, at least 171 people have died and over 6,000 have been injured since the explosion on Aug. 4 that ravaged parts of the Lebanese capital.

Bahçeli also criticized critics who claimed that the foreign currency reserves of the Turkish Central Bank have melted.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Virus-related hospitalization down but severe cases rise in Turkey

    Virus-related hospitalization down but severe cases rise in Turkey

  2. Stricter virus measures likely to come into effect by September

    Stricter virus measures likely to come into effect by September

  3. Turkey wants to resolve problems with Greece through dialogue: Minister

    Turkey wants to resolve problems with Greece through dialogue: Minister

  4. Main opposition CHP gives support for Turkey’s policy in eastern Mediterranean

    Main opposition CHP gives support for Turkey’s policy in eastern Mediterranean

  5. How does Greek-Egypt deal endorse Turkey’s thesis in the Mediterranean?

    How does Greek-Egypt deal endorse Turkey’s thesis in the Mediterranean?
Recommended
İYİ Party leader turns down Erdoğan’s call to join AKP-MHP alliance

İYİ Party leader turns down Erdoğan’s call to join AKP-MHP alliance
Main opposition CHP gives support for Turkey’s policy in eastern Mediterranean

Main opposition CHP gives support for Turkey’s policy in eastern Mediterranean
Main opposition CHP’s new A-team holds first meeting

Main opposition CHP’s new A-team holds first meeting
CHP leader picks new brass after convention

CHP leader picks new brass after convention
CHP leader vows to fight against any attempt to divide party

CHP leader vows to fight against any attempt to divide party
Former presidential candidate İnce hints at forming new party

Former presidential candidate İnce hints at forming new party
WORLD Three killed during Bengaluru violence over reported Facebook post

Three killed during Bengaluru violence over reported Facebook post

Three people were killed in the southern Indian city of Bengaluru after violence erupted between police and protesters over a reported derogatory Facebook post about the Prophet Mohammad, a senior police official said on Aug. 12.

ECONOMY World Bank urges monetary discipline on top of sound anti-pandemic efforts

World Bank urges monetary discipline on top of sound anti-pandemic efforts

Turkey should combine its success in containing the economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic in the short-term with “monetary discipline” to achieve a sustainable recovery, the World Bank has said in its latest Turkey Economic Monitor report.

SPORTS Turkish swimmer aims to get medal at Para World Contest

Turkish swimmer aims to get medal at Para World Contest

A teenager born without a right arm and left leg started swimming for rehabilitation and succeeded in becoming a national swimmer by overcoming his fear of water.