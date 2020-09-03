Nationalist party leader calls for reinstating death penalty

ANKARA

Reinstating the death penalty would be a deterrent for some crimes, Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) leader Devlet Bahçeli said on Sept.2.



In a written statement, Bahçeli called on the parliament to reinstate the death penalty as the legislative body will resume its work for the new term on Oct.1.



Stating that overwhelming increase observed in murder, harassment and rape cases, Bahçeli said, “The picture we see is alarming. Re-inclusion of the death penalty in our legal legislation may deter the commission of heinous and primitive crimes.”



“MHP is not keen on the death penalty, but it is clear that there is no other option for the success of the fight against crimes and criminals that cross the border of fear,” he said.



“The imposition of the death penalty for the crimes, especially, ‘Sexual Abuse of Children’ regulated in Article 103 of the Turkish Penal Code, ‘Crimes Against Sexual Immunity’ in section 6 of the same Law and crime of ‘Trying to eliminate the order envisioned by constitution using force and violence’ regulated in article 309, should be evaluated without prejudice,” he said.



In 2001, the Turkish Parliament abolished the death penalty for crimes, excluding those committed during times of war and related to terrorism. It was completely removed from the penal code in 2004.



There have been frequent calls by the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) for capital punishment to be reinstated in the country, following its abolition in 2004 as part of reforms aimed at securing European Union membership, particularly after the failed July 2016 coup attempt.