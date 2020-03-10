Nationalist leader welcomes Moscow cease-fire deal

  • March 10 2020 14:15:00

Nationalist leader welcomes Moscow cease-fire deal

ANKARA
Nationalist leader welcomes Moscow cease-fire deal

DHA Photo

Devlet Bahçeli, the leader of the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), welcomed the March 5 cease-fire deal for Idlib between Russia and Turkey but warned that Ankara should hit back if the regime violates the truce.

“Turkey was not embarrassed in Moscow. The issue that we need to focus on here is the enigma of whether [Syrian leader Bashar al-] Assad will use the weapon at the first opportunity. If Assad makes a mistake, he must pay for it,” Bahçeli said, speaking at his parliament group meeting on March 10.

If the cease-fire is abided by parties, that will be good, but if not, Turkey shall continue to struggle against Assad, he said.

Last week, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Russian President Vladimir Putin met in Moscow, where the two sides agreed to a new cease-fire for Syria’s northwestern Idlib province.

He also slammed Russian state TV broadcasts of a video allegedly showing Turkey’s president being kept waiting by his Russian counterpart before a meeting last week.

“If Russia’s administration intentionally let this be recorded and then let it be broadcast, this is undoubtedly insolence, misbehavior, and disrespect,” Bahçeli stated.

In the video broadcast by Russian state TV, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and his delegation are shown allegedly kept waiting around two minutes before meeting with President Vladimir Putin in Moscow. Bahçeli called on Moscow to account for the incident and make amendments. “We hope that the video was not intentionally prepared. An insult to the Turkish president is an insult to us all,” he said.

MOST POPULAR

  1. EU, Turkey to review migrant deal as border tensions simmer

    EU, Turkey to review migrant deal as border tensions simmer

  2. Health Minister says Turkey free of coronavirus so far

    Health Minister says Turkey free of coronavirus so far

  3. The EU without Turkey

    The EU without Turkey

  4. Magnificent structure in western Black Sea region unearthed

    Magnificent structure in western Black Sea region unearthed

  5. Erdoğan urges NATO to support Turkey in 'critical time'

    Erdoğan urges NATO to support Turkey in 'critical time'
Recommended
No cease-fire in Idlib, says main opposition leader

No cease-fire in Idlib, says main opposition leader
Turkey to hold summit with EU leaders on refugee crisis: Erdoğan

Turkey to hold summit with EU leaders on refugee crisis: Erdoğan
İYİ Party critical for Moscow protocol, says leader

İYİ Party critical for Moscow protocol, says leader
Turkey to patrol north, Russians south of M4 highway in Idlib: Minister

Turkey to patrol north, Russians south of M4 highway in Idlib: Minister
Historic buildings near Galata Tower face danger of collapse

Historic buildings near Galata Tower face danger of collapse
New arrest warrant issued for jailed businessman Kavala

New arrest warrant issued for jailed businessman Kavala
WORLD First trial on torture in Syria to open in Germany in April

First trial on torture in Syria to open in Germany in April

The first trial of suspected members of Syria's Bashar al-Assad's security services for crimes against humanity, including torturing and killing opposition activists, will start next month, a German court said on March 10.    
ECONOMY OPEC’s oil price strategy in tatters after Russia snub

OPEC’s oil price strategy in tatters after Russia snub

Following Russia’s refusal to cut oil output faced with a coronavirus-fuelled slump in demand, its alliance with the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) has been thrown into doubt, as has the cartel’s influence on prices.
SPORTS Woman athlete aims high in 2020 Paralympics

Woman athlete aims high in 2020 Paralympics

Hamide Doğangün, who has already competed twice in the Paralympics, hopes to get a medal in the upcoming 2020 Tokyo games.