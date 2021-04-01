Nationalist leader criticizes top court after it returns indictment aimed to ban HDP

ANKARA

Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) leader Devlet Bahçeli on March 31 criticized the Constitutional Court’s decision that sent back an indictment aimed to ban the Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP) due to deficiencies in the file

“At this stage, the HDP gained time on the pretext of procedural shortcomings,” Bahçeli said in a written statement.

He criticized the top court and questioned how a reporter appointed by the Constitutional Court examined the main content of the case file, which consists of 608 pages and has 687 perpetrators, in a short time.

“It seems that the Constitutional Court is insensitive, irrelevant and distant to Turkey’s fight against terrorism and separatism,” he said.

“Is the Constitutional Court for the rule of law, or is it a slapstick for separatism?” Bahçeli asked and called for the closure of the top court as well.

“The closure of the Constitutional Court, as well as the dissolution of the HDP, should be an urgent target,” he stated.

The Constitutional Court on March 31 returned the indictment due to the lack of procedure in the file.

Another review will be made if the Supreme Court Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office completes the deficiencies and submits the indictment to the Constitutional Court again.

On March 17, the Supreme Court Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office filed a lawsuit against HDP for its closure on the grounds that it has links with “terror acts.” The 609-page indictment said the permanent closure of the HDP was a legal obligation for the indivisible integrity of the Turkish state, and peace and security of the nation. It said the party should also be fully deprived of Treasury grants.