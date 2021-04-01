Nationalist leader criticizes top court after it returns indictment aimed to ban HDP

  • April 01 2021 12:41:33

Nationalist leader criticizes top court after it returns indictment aimed to ban HDP

ANKARA
Nationalist leader criticizes top court after it returns indictment aimed to ban HDP

Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) leader Devlet Bahçeli on March 31 criticized the Constitutional Court’s decision that sent back an indictment aimed to ban the Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP) due to deficiencies in the file

“At this stage, the HDP gained time on the pretext of procedural shortcomings,” Bahçeli said in a written statement.

He criticized the top court and questioned how a reporter appointed by the Constitutional Court examined the main content of the case file, which consists of 608 pages and has 687 perpetrators, in a short time.

“It seems that the Constitutional Court is insensitive, irrelevant and distant to Turkey’s fight against terrorism and separatism,” he said.

“Is the Constitutional Court for the rule of law, or is it a slapstick for separatism?” Bahçeli asked and called for the closure of the top court as well.

“The closure of the Constitutional Court, as well as the dissolution of the HDP, should be an urgent target,” he stated.

The Constitutional Court on March 31 returned the indictment due to the lack of procedure in the file.

Another review will be made if the Supreme Court Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office completes the deficiencies and submits the indictment to the Constitutional Court again.

On March 17, the Supreme Court Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office filed a lawsuit against HDP for its closure on the grounds that it has links with “terror acts.” The 609-page indictment said the permanent closure of the HDP was a legal obligation for the indivisible integrity of the Turkish state, and peace and security of the nation. It said the party should also be fully deprived of Treasury grants.

Constitution Court,

MOST POPULAR

  1. 'Second Ephesus' of Turkey lures visitors

    'Second Ephesus' of Turkey lures visitors

  2. Turkey logs highest new cases since beginning of pandemic

    Turkey logs highest new cases since beginning of pandemic

  3. Turkey has new supply sources to speed up vaccination: Health minister

    Turkey has new supply sources to speed up vaccination: Health minister

  4. Top court returns indictment aimed to ban HDP

    Top court returns indictment aimed to ban HDP

  5. Enchanting full moon in Istanbul

    Enchanting full moon in Istanbul
Recommended
Opposition parties reject law proposal for security investigation of public employees

Opposition parties reject law proposal for security investigation of public employees
Top court returns indictment aimed to ban HDP

Top court returns indictment aimed to ban HDP
Withdrawal from Istanbul Convention by decree is invalid: İYİ Party leader

Withdrawal from Istanbul Convention by decree is invalid: İYİ Party leader
CHP leader urges government to create more employment

CHP leader urges government to create more employment

CHP applies to Council of State to nullify decree ending Istanbul Convention

CHP applies to Council of State to nullify decree ending Istanbul Convention
Main opposition leader urges snap elections in fall

Main opposition leader urges snap elections in fall
WORLD Suu Kyi faces court as UN envoy warns of Myanmar civil war

Suu Kyi faces court as UN envoy warns of Myanmar civil war

Myanmar’s ousted civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi faced a court hearing on April 1, after a U.N. envoy warned of the risk of civil war and an imminent "bloodbath" as the junta represses pro-democracy protests.
ECONOMY Upturn in Turkish manufacturing continues in March

Upturn in Turkish manufacturing continues in March

The Turkish manufacturing sector continued to recover in March with a headline rate hovering above the threshold level for the tenth month in a row, according to figures released on April 1.
SPORTS Two Galatasaray players contract coronavirus

Two Galatasaray players contract coronavirus

Turkish Süper Lig side Galatasaray on March 31 announced that two of their players tested positive for coronavirus while they were away on international duty.