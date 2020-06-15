National sailors back in waters after pandemic break

TEKİRDAĞ

Sailboats and national sailors are back in Turkish waters after almost two-and-a-half months of bans that aimed to slow the spread of COVID-19.

The sailors, who won medals in many international competitions, finally sailed to the blue waters of Marmara with their coaches.

Sailing at different times in the laser and optimist classes during the day, the sailors are preparing for the European Sailing Championship to be held on Aug. 14-21.

The sailors, who come to the club with their special clothes and equipment, prepare to sail after their body temperatures are screened and trainings at the sea.

Going back to the sea again with the start of the normalization phase made the athletes happy, said Hakan Şahin, coach of Tekirdağ Sailing Club.

“The athletes of our club worked together with the coach to perform fitness exercises with online meetings during the pandemic. One coach also gave theoretical training to athletes,” Şahin said.

“Our athletes tried to keep their knowledge alive without abandoning sailing during this time,” he added.