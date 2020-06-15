National sailors back in waters after pandemic break

  • June 15 2020 14:38:00

National sailors back in waters after pandemic break

TEKİRDAĞ
National sailors back in waters after pandemic break

Sailboats and national sailors are back in Turkish waters after almost two-and-a-half months of bans that aimed to slow the spread of COVID-19.

The sailors, who won medals in many international competitions, finally sailed to the blue waters of Marmara with their coaches.

Sailing at different times in the laser and optimist classes during the day, the sailors are preparing for the European Sailing Championship to be held on Aug. 14-21.

The sailors, who come to the club with their special clothes and equipment, prepare to sail after their body temperatures are screened and trainings at the sea.

Going back to the sea again with the start of the normalization phase made the athletes happy, said Hakan Şahin, coach of Tekirdağ Sailing Club.

“The athletes of our club worked together with the coach to perform fitness exercises with online meetings during the pandemic. One coach also gave theoretical training to athletes,” Şahin said.

“Our athletes tried to keep their knowledge alive without abandoning sailing during this time,” he added.

Turkey,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Daily virus cases see jump in past 2 days

    Daily virus cases see jump in past 2 days

  2. Turkey’s significance to further rise in post-pandemic era: German envoy

    Turkey’s significance to further rise in post-pandemic era: German envoy

  3. Magnitude-5.6 earthquake hits eastern Turkey

    Magnitude-5.6 earthquake hits eastern Turkey

  4. Outbreak still poses serious threat, warns minister

    Outbreak still poses serious threat, warns minister

  5. Stranded Algerians’ hotel expenses stir debate

    Stranded Algerians’ hotel expenses stir debate
Recommended
Guarantors aim to hold Astana summit as soon as possible: Turkish FM

Guarantors aim to hold Astana summit as soon as possible: Turkish FM
Turkish military gamechanger in Libya: Minister

Turkish military gamechanger in Libya: Minister
Heavy rain damages Istanbul’s historical wall

Heavy rain damages Istanbul’s historical wall
Expert cautions over virus measures in pools, sea

Expert cautions over virus measures in pools, sea
Electric vehicles to hit roads in car-free Prince’s Islands

Electric vehicles to hit roads in car-free Prince’s Islands
Gov’t plans to discuss changes in electoral law with parties, says minister

Gov’t plans to discuss changes in electoral law with parties, says minister
WORLD Libya urges UNSC to refer Tarhuna mass graves to ICC

Libya urges UNSC to refer Tarhuna mass graves to ICC

Libya’s foreign minister on June 14 urged the U.N. Security Council to refer mass graves discovered in the city of Tarhuna to the International Criminal Court.
ECONOMY Govt budget balance posts $14 bln gap in Jan-May

Gov't budget balance posts $14 bln gap in Jan-May

The Turkish central government registered a budget deficit of 90.1 billion Turkish liras (some $14 billion) in January-May, the country's Treasury and Finance Ministry reported on June 15.
SPORTS Galatasaray loses league game, key player

Galatasaray loses league game, key player

Defending champion Galatasaray made a nightmare return to the Turkish Süper Lig on June 14, losing 2-0 to Rizespor in an away match, while goalkeeper Fernando Muslera suffered a heavy injury, dealing a major blow to the Istanbul club’s title chances.