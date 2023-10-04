National Palaces host 5.2 mln visitors in 9 months

ISTANBUL
The number of tourists visiting the palaces, mansions and pavilions affiliated to the Presidency of the National Palaces has surpassed 5.2 million in the first nine months of the year, marking an 8.6 percent increase compared to last year.

According to the nine-month reports, the most visited historical site was the Topkapı Palace, with over 2.5 million visitors. Dolmabahçe Palace followed it, welcoming more than 1 million people.

Among the structures affiliated with the National Palaces, Beylerbeyi Palace, the sole palace on Istanbul’s Anatolian side, witnessed the most significant increase in visitor numbers. Beylerbeyi Palace hosted nearly 384,000 tourists this year, marking a remarkable 38 percent surge. This increase can be attributed to the extended hours of the palace’s garden and historic pier, which remained open until 10 p.m. during the summer months, as well as the continued cafe services. Another popular destination for tourists on the Anatolian side was the Küçüksu Pavilion, which was visited by 149,000 people.

The number of foreign tourists visiting the National Palaces also surged, with their number reaching 2.2 million.

