Nation celebrates Youth Day, commemorates Atatürk

ISTANBUL

Thousands of people have flocked to marches and commemoration ceremonies across the country to honor the beginning of the Turkish War of Independence in 1919 on the Commemoration of Atatürk, Youth and Sports Day on May 19.

Türkiye’s founding leader Mustafa Kemal Atatürk arrived in the northern province of Samsun on May 19, 1919, to launch a war that would culminate four years later in the establishment of a secular and democratic new republic. At the heart of Atatürk's dedication of May 19 to the youth lies his vision of them as the architects of Türkiye’s future.



As part of the commemoration of the 105th anniversary of this landmark event, tens of thousands converged upon Anıtkabir, Atatürk's mausoleum, in the early hours of the morning, laying carnations and paying their respects.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan took to social media to honor the day, noting that the date has been the spark of the indomitable spirit of independence and future rising from every corner of the country.



"The spirit of May 19 is the greatest asset, the greatest capital of this nation. The meaning of standing against difficulties, of collectively battling with determination, resilience and faith, lies within this spirit," Erdoğan expressed, affirming the nation's resolve to uphold this spirit “despite any challenges faced.”



Meanwhile, Youth and Sports Minister Osman Aşkın Bak, accompanied by young people from all 81 provinces of the country, as well as Turkish Cyprus and Azerbaijan, visited Anıtkabir, with another ceremony taking place.

As per tradition, soil from the garden of Atatürk's birthplace in Thessaloniki, now within the borders of Greece, was entrusted to the athletes who transported it to the leader's mausoleum, Anıtkabir.

In Samsun, the historical focal point of the day, a youth march was held, with a Turkish flag measuring 1,919 meters carried by a procession of citizens.

Sailors rowed sailboats, canoes and kayaks adorned with Turkish flags, accompanied by fishing boats, creating a maritime procession on the Golden Horn in Istanbul.



As athletes took to the sea amidst Turkish flags and anthems, citizens on the shore waved in solidarity.

In the Fethiye district of Muğla, a group of divers paid homage to Atatürk by unfurling a Turkish flag underwater.

All 81 provinces of the country joined in the festivities, with numerous artists delivering performances on stage.



Türkiye’s Air Force aerobatics team, the Turkish Stars, dazzled spectators with a breathtaking display in the skies above Samsun, while warships open to the public along the country's shores attracted a flurry of visitors throughout the week.