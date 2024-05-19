Nation celebrates Youth Day, commemorates Atatürk

Nation celebrates Youth Day, commemorates Atatürk

ISTANBUL
Nation celebrates Youth Day, commemorates Atatürk

Thousands of people have flocked to marches and commemoration ceremonies across the country to honor the beginning of the Turkish War of Independence in 1919 on the Commemoration of Atatürk, Youth and Sports Day on May 19.

Türkiye’s founding leader Mustafa Kemal Atatürk arrived in the northern province of Samsun on May 19, 1919, to launch a war that would culminate four years later in the establishment of a secular and democratic new republic. At the heart of Atatürk's dedication of May 19 to the youth lies his vision of them as the architects of Türkiye’s future.

As part of the commemoration of the 105th anniversary of this landmark event, tens of thousands converged upon Anıtkabir, Atatürk's mausoleum, in the early hours of the morning, laying carnations and paying their respects.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan took to social media to honor the day, noting that the date has been the spark of the indomitable spirit of independence and future rising from every corner of the country.

"The spirit of May 19 is the greatest asset, the greatest capital of this nation. The meaning of standing against difficulties, of collectively battling with determination, resilience and faith, lies within this spirit," Erdoğan expressed, affirming the nation's resolve to uphold this spirit “despite any challenges faced.”

Meanwhile, Youth and Sports Minister Osman Aşkın Bak, accompanied by young people from all 81 provinces of the country, as well as Turkish Cyprus and Azerbaijan, visited Anıtkabir, with another ceremony taking place.

As per tradition, soil from the garden of Atatürk's birthplace in Thessaloniki, now within the borders of Greece, was entrusted to the athletes who transported it to the leader's mausoleum, Anıtkabir.

In Samsun, the historical focal point of the day, a youth march was held, with a Turkish flag measuring 1,919 meters carried by a procession of citizens.

Sailors rowed sailboats, canoes and kayaks adorned with Turkish flags, accompanied by fishing boats, creating a maritime procession on the Golden Horn in Istanbul.

As athletes took to the sea amidst Turkish flags and anthems, citizens on the shore waved in solidarity.

In the Fethiye district of Muğla, a group of divers paid homage to Atatürk by unfurling a Turkish flag underwater.

All 81 provinces of the country joined in the festivities, with numerous artists delivering performances on stage.

Türkiye’s Air Force aerobatics team, the Turkish Stars, dazzled spectators with a breathtaking display in the skies above Samsun, while warships open to the public along the country's shores attracted a flurry of visitors throughout the week.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Erdoğan backs sentences for ex-HDP chairs as terror-related

Erdoğan backs sentences for ex-HDP chairs as 'terror-related'
LATEST NEWS

  1. Erdoğan backs sentences for ex-HDP chairs as 'terror-related'

    Erdoğan backs sentences for ex-HDP chairs as 'terror-related'

  2. Raisi: Supreme leader's protege

    Raisi: Supreme leader's protege

  3. Julian Assange wins bid to appeal US extradition ruling: UK judges

    Julian Assange wins bid to appeal US extradition ruling: UK judges

  4. UK plagued by post-Brexit customs uncertainty: Report

    UK plagued by post-Brexit customs uncertainty: Report

  5. AstraZeneca to build $1.5 bln cancer drug facility

    AstraZeneca to build $1.5 bln cancer drug facility
Recommended
Erdoğan backs sentences for ex-HDP chairs as terror-related

Erdoğan backs sentences for ex-HDP chairs as 'terror-related'
40 migrant smugglers caught in ops across country

40 migrant smugglers caught in ops across country
Erdoğan announces day of mourning over death of Iranian president

Erdoğan announces day of mourning over death of Iranian president
Three police officers arrested amid organized crime probe

Three police officers arrested amid organized crime probe
Türkiye dismisses far-right Greek claims on Pontus

Türkiye dismisses far-right Greek claims on Pontus
Turkish cyber center battles 13 mln daily attacks with advanced software

Turkish cyber center battles 13 mln daily attacks with advanced software
Türkiye, Pakistan to continue to work together for Gaza

Türkiye, Pakistan to continue to work together for Gaza
WORLD Raisi: Supreme leaders protege

Raisi: Supreme leader's protege

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, a hard-liner protege of the country's supreme leader who helped oversee the mass executions of thousands in 1988 and later led the country as it enriched uranium near weapons-grade levels, launched a major attack on Israel and experienced mass protests, has died. He was 63.
ECONOMY UK plagued by post-Brexit customs uncertainty: Report

UK plagued by post-Brexit customs uncertainty: Report

Britain's post-Brexit border with the EU has been plagued by chronic delays and uncertainty, ramping up costs for businesses and the government, the nation's spending watchdog said on Monday.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe beats archrival to prolong title race

Fenerbahçe beats archrival to prolong title race

Fenerbahçe kept the Turkish title race alive on May 19 as it won 1-0 with 10 men at leader Galatasaray in an electric Istanbul derby.
﻿