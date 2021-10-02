Nation Alliance works on Strengthened Parliamentary System: CHP leader

  • October 02 2021 09:52:00

ANKARA
Turkey’s main opposition leader said on Oct. 1 that the Nation Alliance has been working on a new Constitution draft.

"As [Nation] Alliance, we are working on a strengthened parliamentary system," Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu, the leader of the Republican People's Party (CHP), told reporters in parliament.

He noted that all components of the Nation Alliance were working on the new system.

CHP cooperates with the Good (IYI) Party, Saadet (Felicity) Party and Democrat Party (DP) under the Nation Alliance, which was formed before the June 2018 general elections.

