Nation Alliance urges government for close cooperation

ANKARA

The six-party Nation Alliance stressed the importance of government institutions working in coordination with the local administration.

A joint statement on Feb. 6 emphasized the importance of the central government working in strong cooperation and coordination with local governments without any discrimination in the face of such a disaster.

“We will overcome these difficult days with the support and prayers of our nation, together with the works to be carried out in coordination and meticulousness by all relevant state institutions, especially AFAD and our municipalities,” the joint statement said.

“We will overcome this disaster in unity and solidarity,” said the statement.

Republican People’s Party (CHP) leader Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu mobilized the party municipalities and his organization to help the earthquake region. “We stand by our nation with all our means,” Kılıçdaroğlu said in a separate statement.

İYİ (Good) Party Chair Meral Akşener said, “Today is the day to hear the voice of our state, today is the day for all of us to remain silent. God help us.”