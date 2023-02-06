Nation Alliance urges government for close cooperation

Nation Alliance urges government for close cooperation

ANKARA
Nation Alliance urges government for close cooperation

The six-party Nation Alliance stressed the importance of government institutions working in coordination with the local administration.

A joint statement on Feb. 6 emphasized the importance of the central government working in strong cooperation and coordination with local governments without any discrimination in the face of such a disaster.

“We will overcome these difficult days with the support and prayers of our nation, together with the works to be carried out in coordination and meticulousness by all relevant state institutions, especially AFAD and our municipalities,” the joint statement said.

“We will overcome this disaster in unity and solidarity,” said the statement.

Republican People’s Party (CHP) leader Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu mobilized the party municipalities and his organization to help the earthquake region. “We stand by our nation with all our means,” Kılıçdaroğlu said in a separate statement.

İYİ (Good) Party Chair Meral Akşener said, “Today is the day to hear the voice of our state, today is the day for all of us to remain silent. God help us.”

 

Turkey, Türkiye, opposition parties,

TÜRKIYE Nation Alliance urges government for close cooperation

Nation Alliance urges government for close cooperation
LATEST NEWS

  1. Nation Alliance urges government for close cooperation

    Nation Alliance urges government for close cooperation

  2. Erdoğan makes call for unity, solidarity

    Erdoğan makes call for unity, solidarity

  3. 'Air aid corridor' created by Turkish Armed Forces, defense minister says

    'Air aid corridor' created by Turkish Armed Forces, defense minister says

  4. Int’l community expresses condolences, offers assistance

    Int’l community expresses condolences, offers assistance

  5. Rescue teams search for survivors in earthquake-hit area

    Rescue teams search for survivors in earthquake-hit area
Recommended
Erdoğan makes call for unity, solidarity

Erdoğan makes call for unity, solidarity
Air aid corridor created by Turkish Armed Forces, defense minister says

'Air aid corridor' created by Turkish Armed Forces, defense minister says
Int’l community expresses condolences, offers assistance

Int’l community expresses condolences, offers assistance
Rescue teams search for survivors in earthquake-hit area

Rescue teams search for survivors in earthquake-hit area

Deadly 7.7 quake destroys historical Gaziantep Castle

Deadly 7.7 quake destroys historical Gaziantep Castle

26 tons of waste collected from Istanbul dams

26 tons of waste collected from Istanbul dams
WORLD Avalanches kill 9 in Italy, Austria as heavy snow hits Alps

Avalanches kill 9 in Italy, Austria as heavy snow hits Alps

Nine people died in avalanches in Austria and Italy over the weekend as heavy snow and school holidays drew skiers into the Alps, with some of the victims dying after skiing in unmarked areas despite warnings of elevated avalanche risk, police said.

ECONOMY Former UK PM Truss criticizes Sunak policies as pressure builds

Former UK PM Truss criticizes Sunak policies as pressure builds

Former U.K. Prime Minister Liz Truss yesterday criticized her successor Rishi Sunak “detrimental” tax policies, as the current leader also faced pressure from another predecessor Boris Johnson over his Ukraine strategy.

SPORTS Pelicans down Lakers, Curry hurt in Warriors win

Pelicans down Lakers, Curry hurt in Warriors win

The New Orleans Pelicans snapped a 10-game losing streak with a 131-121 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Feb. 4, even as Lakers superstar LeBron James crept closer to the NBA all-time scoring record.