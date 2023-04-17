Nation Alliance candidate points at late President Özal’s target for Türkiye

Nation Alliance candidate points at late President Özal’s target for Türkiye

ISTANBUL
Nation Alliance candidate points at late President Özal’s target for Türkiye

Nation Alliance’s presidential candidate and Republican People’s Party (CHP) Chair Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu said on April 16 that they aim to reach the level of development that late Turkish President Turgut Özal had set.

Kılıçdaroğlu pledged to “rebuild the developing Türkiye that Özal had set as his target,” while speaking at the opening ceremony of the “Turgut Özal Memorial Venue” built by the Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality next to the eighth President Özal’s mausoleum in Topkapı.

“Recognizing the state is something different,” Kılıçdaroğlu said and stressed Özal had the characteristic of putting the state and his political party in separate places during his rule.

“He was a person who always respected the state and its institutions in every environment. I have respectfully expressed and explained Özal’s great contributions to this country in every place. Those who run the state should not confuse the party with the state,” the CHP leader said.

The institutions should serve the state while the political power works in line with its target perspective, Kılıçdaroğlu said. “This needs to be recreated in Türkiye. Politicians have a big responsibility” in restoring this order, he added.

“Özal combined four actions. We have now come together with six political parties for Türkiye’s difficult conditions and for it to come out of this crisis. Our main goal is a democracy, freedom of thought, tolerance of politicians to criticism,” Kılıçdaroğlu stated.

Now the country faces “an understanding that can never tolerate criticism,” he said and emphasized this must change.

When democracy, freedom of thought, and tolerance of politicians to criticism are restored, Türkiye can mobilize its capacities for growth and development, the CHP leader emphasized.

“We set out together, we will fight, and we will win together. Discrimination will end. We will live together in this beautiful country. That’s when we will rebuild the developing Türkiye that Özal set a target for,” he stated.

Turkey, Elections,

TÜRKIYE Istanbul Finance Center ‘to help draw investment’

Istanbul Finance Center ‘to help draw investment’
LATEST NEWS

  1. Istanbul Finance Center ‘to help draw investment’

    Istanbul Finance Center ‘to help draw investment’

  2. Nation Alliance candidate points at late President Özal’s target for Türkiye

    Nation Alliance candidate points at late President Özal’s target for Türkiye

  3. Türkiye retaliates PKK attack, neutralizes 10 terrorists: Akar

    Türkiye retaliates PKK attack, neutralizes 10 terrorists: Akar

  4. Türkiye issues security alerts for citizens in Sudan

    Türkiye issues security alerts for citizens in Sudan

  5. Sudan battles intensify on 3rd day

    Sudan battles intensify on 3rd day
Recommended
State policies on foreign ties, security will be maintained: CHP leader

State policies on foreign ties, security will be maintained: CHP leader
Opposition’s presidential candidate unveils 100-day action plan

Opposition’s presidential candidate unveils 100-day action plan
Kılıçdaroğlu vows houses free of charge to quake victims if elected

Kılıçdaroğlu vows houses free of charge to quake victims if elected
Election watchdog approves presidential ballot paper

Election watchdog approves presidential ballot paper
May 14 polls important for roadmap of the Republic: Erdoğan

May 14 polls important for roadmap of the Republic: Erdoğan
Nation Alliance, ATA Alliance candidates discuss poll security

Nation Alliance, ATA Alliance candidates discuss poll security
WORLD Sudan battles intensify on 3rd day

Sudan battles intensify on 3rd day

As explosions and gunfire thundered outside, Sudanese huddled in their homes for a third day Monday in the capital Khartoum and other cities, while the army and a powerful rival force battled in the streets for control of the country.

ECONOMY Fruit, vegetable exports rise 26 percent

Fruit, vegetable exports rise 26 percent

Fruit and vegetable exports from Türkiye’s Western Mediterranean region increased by 26 percent between Jan. 1 and April 11 from a year ago to stand at $229 million.

SPORTS Kings edge Warriors in NBA playoff thriller

Kings edge Warriors in NBA playoff thriller

De’Aaron Fox scored 38 points and Malik Monk added 32 off the bench in leading the Sacramento Kings to a 126-123 victory over Golden State for their first NBA playoff triumph in 17 years.