Nation Alliance candidate Kılıçdaroğlu visits HDP

ANKARA

The chairman of the Republican People’s Party (CHP) and presidential candidate of the Nation Alliance, Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu, visited Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP) co-chairs Pervin Buldan and Mithat Sancar on March 20 in their group hall at the parliament.

“We are in favor of unity and solidarity... The solution address of all problems, including the Kurdish problem, is the parliament,” Kılıçdaroğlu told reporters after the meeting.

Kılıçdaroğlu said they presented the HDP co-chairs the text of the common agreement prepared by the Nation Alliance and the text of the constitutional amendment.

Elaborating on the issues discussed at the meeting, Kılıçdaroğlu said, “There must be an independent and impartial judiciary. The rule of law and the protection of fundamental rights and freedoms were expressed as a common demand.”

Kılıçdaroğlu said they also discussed local administrations, stressing that they do not endorse the appointment of trustees in local administrations. “Who comes by polls could only go by polls,” the CHP chair stated.

Stating that the road for free politics should be paved, Kılıçdaroğlu said, “Politics should no longer be a battleground.”

The CHP chair emphasized that defending democracy is defending the equality of men and women and said they underlined their sensitivities about the environment and climate change.

“It is not right to close a party. The parties that were closed continued to receive the support of the people until today with having new [party] names,” he said.

Kılıçdaroğlu stressed that they never accept the “use of the judiciary as a stick over politics.”

“Tonight, some things will be voiced on many TV channels… ‘Why are we separating society?’ … We are in favor of unity and joint action. Politics should not create problems, it should solve existing problems,” he stated.

The presidential candidate also drew attention to the sensitivity of society to violence against women. “Violence must be ended. A stand must be taken on this issue... All disadvantaged groups must be given their rights and the way to live freely must be opened,” he stated.

Nation Alliance gov’t to pursue four pillar strategy

The Nation Alliance will pursue a four-pillar strategy if the opposition block comes to power after the May 14 elections, Kılıçdaroğlu said, speaking at the Second Century Economics Congress held in Izmir on March 19.

“The first pillar of this strategy is a strong democracy, the second pillar is production, the third pillar is a strong social state understanding, and the last pillar is sustainability,” he said.

“Let’s set up such a system that irrespective of who comes to power, Türkiye will not face such crises again,” the CHP leader said.