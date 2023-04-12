Nation Alliance, ATA Alliance candidates discuss poll security

ANKARA
Presidential candidate of ATA Alliance, Sinan Oğan, and Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu, leader of the Republican People’s Party (CHP) and the Nation Alliance’s candidate for presidency, met on April 12 for discussions on election security.

Speaking to the reporters after he visited the CHP headquarters, Oğan said he shared concerns about election security and Kılıçdaroğlu also talked about the work of the Nation Alliance on the issue.

“We have assigned colleagues to exchange data. We will keep the doors of dialogue open for the sake of this election,” he added.

Oğan emphasized that they want to hold an election in which Türkiye’s poll security is ensured in a democratic environment and citizens do not have any question marks in their minds.

“We found that there are quite a lot of Syrian, Iraqi, Afghan, Pakistani and voters from other regions on the voter list. We have concerns in this direction,” Oğan said.

Another of their concerns is that only 450,000 of the over 2 million voters, who left the region due to the earthquake, were registered and able to vote.

“But 1,626,000 voters did not register. This is both a major problem for democracy and the reflection of the will of the electorate in the ballot box, and it is an issue that will put the election security into trouble,” he stated.

He also underlined that there were still shortcomings in the last published regulation on unsealed votes.

The regulation stated, “If the ballot box officials forgot to stamp in good faith, then the votes will be counted,” he said and continued, “How will the Supreme Election Board determine the goodwill of ballot box officials?”

Turkey, Elections,

