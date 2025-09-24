NASA introduces its newest astronauts

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla.
NASA introduced its newest astronauts on Sept. 22, 10 scientists, engineers and test pilots chosen from more than 8,000 applicants to help explore the moon and possibly Mars .

For the first time, there were more women than men in an incoming astronaut class. They included a geologist who worked on NASA's Curiosity Mars rover and a SpaceX engineer who's already rocketed into orbit, flying on a billionaire-sponsored mission that featured the world's first private spacewalk last year.

The six women and four men will undergo two years of training before becoming eligible for spaceflight.

Acting Administrator Sean Duffy said one of them could become one of the first to step on Mars. He also stressed that the U.S. will win this second race to land astronauts on the moon.

It is the 24th astronaut class for NASA since the original Mercury Seven made their debut in 1959. The previous class was in 2021.

Only 370 people have been selected by NASA as astronauts, making it an extraordinarily small and elite group composed mostly of men. The latest additions will join 41 active U.S. astronauts currently serving in the corps.

NASA's flight operations director Norm Knight said competition was stiff and called the newcomers “distinguished” and “exceptional." They include several military pilots, a former SpaceX launch director and a medical doctor.

Türkiye expects all sanctions on Syria to be lifted: Erdoğan
