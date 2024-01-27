NASA helicopter's mission ends after three years on Mars

NASA helicopter's mission ends after three years on Mars

WASHINGTON
NASA helicopters mission ends after three years on Mars

NASA's Ingenuity Mars helicopter, which made history by achieving the first powered flight on another world, has officially ended its nearly three-year mission after sustaining rotor damage during its last outing, the space agency said on Jan. 25.

The tissue-box sized aircraft, which hitched a ride to the Red Planet under the belly of the Perseverance rover, first lifted off the surface on April 19, 2021.

Originally intended only to prove flight was possible in the ultra-thin Martian atmosphere through five test runs, Ingenuity went on to be deployed a total of 72 times, logging more than two hours of flight time in short hops.

"The Ingenuity absolutely shattered our paradigm of exploration, introducing this new dimension of aerial mobility," Lori Glaze, the director of NASA's Planetary Science Division told reporters on Jan. 25.

Its mission evolved to act as an aerial scout to assist its wheeled companion in searching for signs of ancient microbial life from billions of years ago when Mars was much wetter and warmer than today.

Ingenuity's longevity surpassed all expectations, defying challenges including dust storms, treacherous terrain, a dead sensor and frigid conditions.

Designed to operate in springtime, its solar-powered heating system was unable to remain on throughout the night in winter, which led to the flight computer freezing over and forced engineers to devise new protocols.

"It is bittersweet that I must announce that Ingenuity, the little helicopter that could... has now taken its last flight on Mars," said NASA administrator Bill Nelson in a video message.

"Like the Wright brothers, what they did back here on Earth at the early part of the last century, Ingenuity has paved the way for future flight in our solar system, and it's leading the way for smarter, safer human missions to Mars and beyond."

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Balıkesir uses latest tech to preserve olive trees

Balıkesir uses latest tech to preserve olive trees
LATEST NEWS

  1. Balıkesir uses latest tech to preserve olive trees

    Balıkesir uses latest tech to preserve olive trees

  2. Schools redefine exam prep with 5-star camps

    Schools redefine exam prep with 5-star camps

  3. Center established to enhance quake preparedness

    Center established to enhance quake preparedness

  4. Ministry introduces 'Influencer Certification Program' for customer protection

    Ministry introduces 'Influencer Certification Program' for customer protection

  5. Animal rights activists save 32 rabbits in Ankara

    Animal rights activists save 32 rabbits in Ankara
Recommended
Antalya’s Necropolis Museum: Glass pathways to ancient world

Antalya’s Necropolis Museum: Glass pathways to ancient world
Gene therapy allows kids with inherited deafness to hear

Gene therapy allows kids with inherited deafness to hear
Balletcore, dunes and vamps at Paris couture week

Balletcore, dunes and vamps at Paris couture week
Long-lost Klimt painting resurfaced in Austria

Long-lost Klimt painting resurfaced in Austria
NY Philharmonic to play excerpts from Maestro

NY Philharmonic to play excerpts from 'Maestro'
Unknown colonies of emperor penguins spotted

Unknown colonies of emperor penguins spotted
WORLD Israel must prevent genocidal acts in Gaza: UN court

Israel must prevent genocidal acts in Gaza: UN court

The U.N. top court on Friday said Israel must prevent genocidal acts in Gaza and facilitate "urgently needed" humanitarian aid into the besieged territory, handing down rulings in a case that has drawn global attention.

ECONOMY Japan says quake damage could cost $17 billion

Japan says quake damage could cost $17 billion

The cost of the damage wreaked by a huge New Year's Day earthquake that killed at least 236 people in central Japan could reach $17.6 billion, a government official said on Jan. 26.
SPORTS German football legend Beckenbauer dies aged 78

German football legend Beckenbauer dies aged 78

Germany united to mourn the death of Franz Beckenbauer on Monday, with figures from across the sporting and political landscape bidding farewell to the "Kaiser".
﻿