Napoleon’s personal items to be auctioned in Paris

PARIS

Over 100 rare artifacts belonging to Napoleon Bonaparte, including his iconic bicorne hat, handwritten will, and deeply personal items from his marriage to Empress Josephine, will be auctioned on June 25 in Paris in what experts describe as one of the most significant Napoleonic sales ever held.

Organized by Sotheby’s, the auction is expected to bring in more than 7 million euros. Among the standout items is the black felt bicorne hat Napoleon famously wore during battle, estimated to sell for over half a million dollars. Also featured are a sleeve from his red velvet coat, the original codicil to his will written in exile on Saint Helena, and the red portfolio that once held his divorce decree from Josephine.

“These are not just historical objects, they are fragments of a life that shaped history,” said Louis-Xavier Joseph, head of European furniture at Sotheby’s.

The public exhibition, running through June 24, has been transformed into an immersive experience by designer Jean-Charles de Castelbajac, known for blending high fashion with theatrical design. The show features fog, ambient music and themed rooms, including one centered around Napoleon’s folding military bed. Castelbajac also designed a green flag Napoleon had long dreamed of but never realized during his lifetime.

Interest in Napoleon has resurged thanks to Ridley Scott’s 2023 biopic, which grossed over $220 million globally and introduced the emperor’s legend to a younger generation.

“Napoleon remains unavoidable in France,” said visitor Laure Mallet. “You can admire or criticize him, but you can’t ignore him.”