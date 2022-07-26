Name-alike Turkish singer wants duet with Eminem

  • July 26 2022 07:00:00

Name-alike Turkish singer wants duet with Eminem

KASTAMONU - Demirören News Agency
Name-alike Turkish singer wants duet with Eminem

Turkish singer Emine Şahin, whose song, “Kıvır Boşveriver”, has been accidentally shared on world renowned rapper Eminem’s page on Spotify, a digital music streaming platform, has said that she would love for him to give a concert in Türkiye and perform a duet with her.

“I was very surprised and proud to see my song, which was my first work, when I saw my song on the page of Eminem,” Şahin said, noting that Eminem is one of her favorite artists whom she has been following fondly and listening for years since her childhood.

Eminem’s fans, who commented on the social media and fan pages over the misunderstanding, want them to perform a duet, according to Şahin.

“I would be very pleased if he accepts my offer as I am a big fan of his and I love his stage performance and video clips,” said Şahin.

“I became aware of the situation as the number of listeners of my song on Spotify suddenly increased tremendously,” said Şahin, adding that when she saw her song on Eminem’s account, she first thought he shared because he liked her song.

I think it was due to name similarity and it happened by chance, she added.

The misunderstanding went viral on Turkish social media as Emine is a common Turkish female name and Eminem means “my Emine” in Turkish.

The song was removed from Eminem’s account after a while.

“There’s no such thing as bad publicity, I’m very happy with what happened,” she said, reiterating that she has been working in this industry for years.

Eminem, byname of Marshall Bruce Mathers III, is an American rapper, record producer, and actor who was known as one of the most controversial and best-selling artists of the early 21st century.

The 49-year-old, who has released 11 solo albums over the years, has estimated worldwide sales of over 220 million records with 10 chart-topping albums, which all consecutively debuted ranking first, making him the first artist to ever do so.

TÜRKIYE Name-alike Turkish singer wants duet with Eminem

Name-alike Turkish singer wants duet with Eminem
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey slams US over Syria move

    Turkey slams US over Syria move

  2. Common knee osteoarthritis jab ‘ineffective:’ Study

    Common knee osteoarthritis jab ‘ineffective:’ Study

  3. Former Foreign Minister Türkmen passed away

    Former Foreign Minister Türkmen passed away

  4. Russian spacecraft delivers new crew to ISS

    Russian spacecraft delivers new crew to ISS

  5. Last call for Karakoç exhibition at Linart

    Last call for Karakoç exhibition at Linart
Recommended
Some 281,000 tourists toured skies with hot air balloons in 6 months: Minister

Some 281,000 tourists toured skies with hot air balloons in 6 months: Minister
Project to save Lake Marmara completed

Project to save Lake Marmara completed
Convicts to undergo medical examination without handcuffs

Convicts to undergo medical examination without handcuffs
Kandilli Observatory on watch for 10 years

Kandilli Observatory on watch for 10 years
Over 72,000 books published in 2021: TUİK

Over 72,000 books published in 2021: TUİK
Greece’s push backs recorded by drone: Ministry

Greece’s push backs recorded by drone: Ministry
WORLD UK’s Sunak vows to get tough on China if he becomes PM

UK’s Sunak vows to get tough on China if he becomes PM

Rishi Sunak on Sunday promised to get tough on China if he becomes Britain’s next prime minister, calling the Asian superpower the "number one threat" to domestic and global security.

ECONOMY Ryanair flies back into quarterly profit

Ryanair flies back into quarterly profit

Irish budget airline Ryanair said yesterday that it returned to profit in the first quarter as demand jumped on the travel sector’s nascent recovery from the COVID pandemic.  
SPORTS Korir, Pichardo add world titles to Olympic crowns

Korir, Pichardo add world titles to Olympic crowns

Kenya’s Emmanuel Korir and Pedro Pichardo of Portugal added world titles to their respective Olympic crowns on July 23, but there was injury heartbreak for Canada’s Damian Warner in the decathlon.