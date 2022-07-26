Name-alike Turkish singer wants duet with Eminem

KASTAMONU - Demirören News Agency

Turkish singer Emine Şahin, whose song, “Kıvır Boşveriver”, has been accidentally shared on world renowned rapper Eminem’s page on Spotify, a digital music streaming platform, has said that she would love for him to give a concert in Türkiye and perform a duet with her.

“I was very surprised and proud to see my song, which was my first work, when I saw my song on the page of Eminem,” Şahin said, noting that Eminem is one of her favorite artists whom she has been following fondly and listening for years since her childhood.

Eminem’s fans, who commented on the social media and fan pages over the misunderstanding, want them to perform a duet, according to Şahin.

“I would be very pleased if he accepts my offer as I am a big fan of his and I love his stage performance and video clips,” said Şahin.

“I became aware of the situation as the number of listeners of my song on Spotify suddenly increased tremendously,” said Şahin, adding that when she saw her song on Eminem’s account, she first thought he shared because he liked her song.

I think it was due to name similarity and it happened by chance, she added.

The misunderstanding went viral on Turkish social media as Emine is a common Turkish female name and Eminem means “my Emine” in Turkish.

The song was removed from Eminem’s account after a while.

“There’s no such thing as bad publicity, I’m very happy with what happened,” she said, reiterating that she has been working in this industry for years.

Eminem, byname of Marshall Bruce Mathers III, is an American rapper, record producer, and actor who was known as one of the most controversial and best-selling artists of the early 21st century.

The 49-year-old, who has released 11 solo albums over the years, has estimated worldwide sales of over 220 million records with 10 chart-topping albums, which all consecutively debuted ranking first, making him the first artist to ever do so.