Mutual steps to lead positive EU-Turkey ties: Turkish FM

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency

Turkey's foreign minister said on Dec. 24 that EU and Turkey were trying to create a “positive atmosphere” amid recent tensions with some members of the bloc.

“With some mutual steps taken recently, we are trying to create a more positive atmosphere,” Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said addressing staff of the Turkish Accreditation Agency or TURKAK.

Recalling recent talks by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan with European Council head Charles Michel, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell and other foreign ministers, Çavuşoğlu said: “We are working on a road map for future.”

Meanwhile, the Turkish foreign minister also addressed via video-link the International Relations Council of Turkey.

Relations between Turkey and EU member state Greece are at odds due to several issues.

Turkey, which has the longest continental coastline in the Eastern Mediterranean, has rejected maritime boundary claims of Greece and the Greek Cypriot administration and stressed that these excessive claims violate the sovereign rights of both Turkey and the Turkish Cypriots.

Ankara has sent several drill ships in recent months to explore for energy resources in the Eastern Mediterranean, asserting its own rights in the region, as well as those of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus.

Turkish leaders have repeatedly stressed that Ankara is in favor of resolving all outstanding problems in the region through international law, good neighborly relations, dialogue and negotiation.