Musk unveils Tesla’s robotaxi, pledges it 'before 2027'

LOS ANGELES

Elon Musk has unveiled what he said was a robotaxi capable of self-driving, predicting it would be available by 2027, about a decade after he first promised an autonomous vehicle.

The Tesla CEO said the fully electric car, which has no steering wheel or pedals, would be priced under $30,000, would be charged wirelessly with inductive technology and would be "10 to 20 times safer" than human-driven cars.

"You can think of the car in an autonomous world as being like just a little lounge," he told a crowd at the Warner Brothers Studio lot near Los Angeles.

Few details were given about the vehicle, but Musk said Tesla already had 50 of them.

He said the company was expecting to begin "fully autonomous, unsupervised" driving in Texas and California next year with existing models, and then move on to production of what he called the "cybercab".

"I tend to be a little optimistic with time frames, but in 2026...before 2027. Let me put it that way."

The event also showcased a mass passenger vehicle that Musk called "The Robovan."

The vehicle, which looks like an enormous moving toaster, has no steering wheel, pedals or driver. It can seat up to 20 people or could be converted to carry goods, Musk said.

He gave no details about production or any timeline.

Musk also brought out dancing humanoid robots called Optimus that he said would one day be able to do menial tasks, as well as offer friendship.

"I think this will be the biggest product ever of any kind," he said, adding that he expected the robot to retail for $20,000 to $30,000.

He gave no timeline on this, either, and it was not clear from the livestream what the robot's capabilities were, although it was shown walking amongst audience members, handing out plaques and serving drinks.