Musician vows to play trombone in Kiev ‘until we win’

Every morning, Valentyn Dudkin picks up his trombone, an instrument he hadn’t touched in 30 years, to play Ukraine’s national anthem in the courtyard of his apartment building in Kiev.

The 80-year-old retired orchestra director dusted off his musical instrument after Russian leader Vladimir Putin sent troops into Ukraine a year ago.

“I haven’t played the trombone for over 30 years,” Dudkin, a graduate of the Donetsk Conservatory in eastern Ukraine, tells AFP.“The start of the full-scale war made me pick up the trombone again.”

Rain or shine and with his 83-year-old wife by his side, Dudkin begins playing at 9:01 am, after observing a minute’s silence first.

His repertoire usually consists of the national anthem and “Chervona Kalyna,” a hugely popular folk song that has become an unofficial anthem of the resistance.

Dudkin has quickly gained a small following.

Neighbors praise his efforts to cheer them up with his outdoor concerts.

The small crowd then falls silent as Dudkin begins playing. The music resonates across the courtyard flanked by colourful tower blocks and the small dogs yap.

Dudkin says the locals thank him for his music.

“You cheer us up. You bring us back to life,” they tell him.Local resident Natalya Chayka says the morning gatherings - “every day, regardless of the weather” - are to tell the universe of their “strong desire” to defeat the Russians.

“We got to know each other and decided to sing the Ukrainian anthem every morning under Valentyn’s leadership,” says neighbour Svitlana Novikova.“He said: ‘We will sing until we win,” she added.

China simulated "sealing off" Taiwan during a third day of wargames around the self-ruled island on Monday, as the United States deployed a naval destroyer into Beijing-claimed waters in a show of force.

President Joe Biden keeps seeing good economic news and bad public approval ratings. The unemployment rate fell to 3.5 percent in March.

It’s been the longest wait, their whole lives, in fact. But Race Lessar and Landen Ozzello are finally right where they want to be, on a snowy slope close to home, molding snow into a ski jump.