Music superstar Dua Lipa granted Albanian citizenship

Music superstar Dua Lipa granted Albanian citizenship

TIRANA
Music superstar Dua Lipa granted Albanian citizenship

Albania’s president on Nov. 27 granted citizenship to British pop star of Albanian origin Dua Lipa for what he said was the artist’s role in spreading Albanians’ fame internationally through her music.

President Bajram Begaj said Lipa was granted citizenship ahead of Albania’s 110th anniversary of independence from the Ottoman Empire.

Begaj said he considered it an honor to do so because Lipa has made Albanians famous throughout the world.

“I will be an Albanian with papers too,” Lipa said before taking her citizenship oath at Tirana city hall.

Lipa was born in London in 1995 to immigrant Albanian parents Anesa and Dukagjin Lipa from Kosovo.

Lipa, who started singing at five years old, was musically influenced by her father, a former singer and guitarist of a rock band.

She started to post her songs in YouTube when she was 14.

Her first debut studio album was released in 2017. In 2019 she won the Grammy Award for Best New Artist. Together with her father, she co-founded the Sunny Hill Foundation in 2016 to raise funds with annual concerts held in her native Kosovo to help people experiencing financial difficulties.

“It is an indescribable great joy with such acceptance, love and everything,” said Lipa.

The artist then took a passport photo, was fingerprinted and signed an application form for an identity hard and passport. Lipa will wrap up her annual concert tour in Tirana’s main Skanderbeg Square on Monday to commemorate Independence Day.

ARTS & LIFE Iranian actors stage silent protest without headscarves

Iranian actors stage silent protest without headscarves
MOST POPULAR

  1. Long wait at Bulgarian border hinders fruit, vegetable exports

    Long wait at Bulgarian border hinders fruit, vegetable exports

  2. Misfortunes haunt man during his world tour

    Misfortunes haunt man during his world tour

  3. Medusa mosaic protected from winter conditions

    Medusa mosaic protected from winter conditions

  4. China eases COVID rules after protests, keeps wider strategy

    China eases COVID rules after protests, keeps wider strategy

  5. Türkiye aims to end civil war in Syria: FM

    Türkiye aims to end civil war in Syria: FM
Recommended
Exploring a memory: Designer recreates a dress for Diana

Exploring a memory: Designer recreates a dress for Diana
‘Forgotten’ Afghan stories highlighted in new films

‘Forgotten’ Afghan stories highlighted in new films
‘Gaslighting’ Merriam-Webster’s word of 2022

‘Gaslighting’ Merriam-Webster’s word of 2022
Iranian actors stage silent protest without headscarves

Iranian actors stage silent protest without headscarves
‘Wakanda’ still reigns on weak Thanksgiving weekend

‘Wakanda’ still reigns on weak Thanksgiving weekend
‘Fame’ and ‘Flashdance’ singer and actress Irene Cara dead at 63

‘Fame’ and ‘Flashdance’ singer and actress Irene Cara dead at 63
WORLD Somali forces battle militants for hotel in Mogadishu: police

Somali forces battle militants for hotel in Mogadishu: police

Somalia's security forces exchanged gunfire with militants holed up in a hotel in Mogadishu on Monday after Al-Shabaab stormed the popular venue near the presidential palace and laid siege overnight.

ECONOMY Indonesia, Malaysia may send gas to Türkiye: Minister

Indonesia, Malaysia may send gas to Türkiye: Minister

Türkiye may receive natural gas from Indonesia and Malaysia, Energy and Natural Resources Minister Fatih Dönmez has said.
SPORTS Ambulance drivers behind injuries at İzmir derby

Ambulance drivers behind injuries at İzmir derby

Police found out that two ambulance drivers had brought the signal flare into the stadium that caused a man and two children to be injured in a fight between two İzmir football clubs’ fans.