Museum on the hill aims to double visitor numbers

BAYBURT

Located in Bayraktar village of Bayburt, the Baksı Museum, known for its unique exhibitions, workshops, concerts, festivals and symposiums, is preparing to double its annual number of visitors and host around 80,000 people this year.

Founded 15 years ago by painter and academic Professor Hüsamettin Koçan, the museum sits on a hill overlooking the Çoruh Valley, 45 kilometers from the city center. Since it opened to visitors in 2010, it has become a cultural hub and a key player in local tourism, thanks to its unusual architecture and remote location.

Baksı Museum aims to preserve traditional culture and support the local economy by creating opportunities for people to earn a living in their own land. Over the years, it has received several awards, including the 2014 Council of Europe Museum Prize, the Turkish Parliament Honor Award and the 2017 Culture and Tourism Ministry Art Institution of the Year.

Most recently, Baksı was ranked No. 1 in Forbes Türkiye’s Jan. 29, 2025 article titled “10 Hidden Gem Museums of Türkiye.”

The museum usually welcomes about 40,000 visitors annually from both Türkiye and abroad. This year, it hopes to double that number with a busy calendar of events.

Speaking to the state-run Anadolu Agency, Koçan said this will be a very active season for the museum. In June, a solo exhibition by sculptor Seçkin Pirim, titled “Zamanlı Zamansız” (Timed Untimed), will open to the public. Koçan also noted that the Çoruh River is becoming more and more important in the contemporary art scene.

Programs like Talks on the Çoruh River, Utopia Workshops, Women’s Table and Anatolia Awards will bring important scholars and experts from around the world to Bayburt, he added.

“This year we are entering a new phase in terms of museum practice,” said Koçan. “There is an extraordinary viewer demand. Right now, we are already at 40 to 45 percent capacity and the season hasn’t even officially started yet. Last year, our goal was about 30 to 40,000. This year, I believe we will double that. In fact, we might even run into space problems. We are planning to use hotels in the city center and university facilities for some events.”

Koçan expressed Bayburt’s growing importance in the global museum scene, saying, “Baksı Museum is listed as the top hidden gem by Forbes Türkiye. Also, the Kenan Yavuz Ethnography Museum has an important place on that list. It is amazing that such a small city like Bayburt has two influential museums. This creates a strong attraction. Now it is time for local authorities to support these institutions even more.”

“Bayburt has a strong tradition in architecture, cuisine, music and storytelling. These traditions should be organized and used as both a cultural and economic asset for tourism and for educating future generations.”