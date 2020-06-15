Museum in Hakkari to be built to display history of southeastern province

HAKKARİ - Anadolu Agency

A university in the southeastern province of Hakkari has launched efforts to set up a museum, named “City Archive,” to display the history of the city to the next generations.

The museum, which will be inside Meydan Madrasah built in the 18th century, will exhibit waxed statues, figures representing Hakkari’s culture and the madrasah, documents of Ottoman archives and the works of old scholars.

“It was a two-staged plan,” Murat Adıyaman, the project coordinator from Hakkari University, told state-run Anadolu Agency.

“At first stage, we made the restoration of the Meydan Madrasah and the landscape plan. Then we opened the madrasah to tourism. Now the second stage starts.”

Within the second stage, “City Archive Museum” will be constructed, with a library, working areas for researchers and a cafe to be in the building. Besides, an ethnography museum is expected to be established nearby.

“As you know there was no museum in the city. The City Archive and the Ethnography Museum will fulfill the need,” said Adıyaman, adding that with the help of the museum the memories of the area will be handed down to next generations.

The project is sponsored by Eastern Anatolia Development Agency (DAKA).