Museum card sales hit 2.1 mln in 2023

ANKARA
The sales of museum cards, known as MüzeKart, reached 2.1 million in the first seven months of 2023, the Culture and Tourism Ministry has announced.

According to the statement made by the ministry, there was a record increase in MüzeKart sales, the price of which was recently fixed to 60 Turkish Liras.

MüzeKart sales, which are valid in more than 300 museums and archaeological sites affiliated with the ministry and museums under the Presidency of National Palaces, reached 2.1 million in the first seven months of this year.

In 2022, the card’s sales had broken an all-time record and reached 2.93 million, with an increase of 63 percent compared to the previous year.

Among the museums and archaeological sites affiliated with the ministry, the Mevlana Museum in the Central Anatolian province of Konya was the most visited museum, with 1.66 million visitors.

Meanwhile, the Ephesus archaeological site in the western province of İzmir ranked second with 1.15 million visitors, while the Hierapolis archaeological site in Denizli province ranked third with 1.1 million visitors.

Istanbul’s famous Galata Tower, which had a total of 749,950 visitors, and Göreme ruins in Nevşehir province, which had 528,030 visitors, are also among the top five most visited places in the country.

