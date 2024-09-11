Municipality fined amid pollution, mass fish death in Gulf of İzmir

Municipality fined amid pollution, mass fish death in Gulf of İzmir

İZMİR
Municipality fined amid pollution, mass fish death in Gulf of İzmir

The Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Ministry has imposed a fine of 1.8 million Turkish Liras ($52,800) on the İzmir Municipality as part of an investigation into the pollution and mass fish deaths plaguing the Gulf of İzmir.

The Aegean city has been grappling with persistent environmental degradation in its iconic gulf, which recently prompted the ministry to launch an in-depth inquiry.

During the investigation, it was discovered that two wastewater treatment facilities, under the purview of the municipality, discharged contaminated water into the gulf.

In addition to the fine levied on the municipal water authority, İZSU, the ministry has also filed a criminal complaint.

Preliminary findings by ministry officials revealed that ammonia levels in the guşf, primarily stemming from wastewater, were 50 times higher than permissible limits.

Furthermore, oxygen levels, which should typically be 6 milligrams per liter, were found to have plummeted to as low as 1.8 milligrams per liter, with certain areas registering near-zero oxygen — a condition that led to the suffocation of marine life.

On Sept. 9, the waters of the gulf took on a murky green and brown hue, with scores of dead fish surfacing near the Aksoy neighborhood of Karşıyaka district.

Addressing the situation, İzmir Mayor Cemil Tugay admitted that “he could not pledge the water would be swimmable” but vowed to do everything to restore its cleanliness.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Irans Pezeshkian seeks to cement ties in Iraq

Iran's Pezeshkian seeks to cement ties in Iraq
LATEST NEWS

  1. Iran's Pezeshkian seeks to cement ties in Iraq

    Iran's Pezeshkian seeks to cement ties in Iraq

  2. UK economy stalls, dealing blow to new government

    UK economy stalls, dealing blow to new government

  3. Sony to release PlayStation 5 Pro on November 7

    Sony to release PlayStation 5 Pro on November 7

  4. UN revises down likelihood of La Nina

    UN revises down likelihood of La Nina

  5. 'There must be full accountability': Biden 'outraged' by killing of Turkish American activist

    'There must be full accountability': Biden 'outraged' by killing of Turkish American activist
Recommended
Istanbul health authorities deny reports of mpox case

Istanbul health authorities deny reports of mpox case
CHP prepares for early election campaign

CHP prepares for early election campaign
Erdoğan renews call for fair, lasting peace in Russia-Ukraine war

Erdoğan renews call for fair, lasting peace in Russia-Ukraine war
Norway lifts defense industry restrictions on Türkiye

Norway lifts defense industry restrictions on Türkiye
Türkiye, Uzbekistan to hold security summit

Türkiye, Uzbekistan to hold security summit
Wildfires continue to rage in Türkiyes western provinces

Wildfires continue to rage in Türkiye's western provinces
WORLD Irans Pezeshkian seeks to cement ties in Iraq

Iran's Pezeshkian seeks to cement ties in Iraq

Iran's reformist President Masoud Pezeshkian on Wednesday kicked off his first trip abroad as president, hoping to cement Tehran's ties to Baghdad as regional tensions increasingly pull both countries into the widening Middle East fray.
ECONOMY UK economy stalls, dealing blow to new government

UK economy stalls, dealing blow to new government

Britain's economy stalled again in July, official data showed yesterday, dealing a blow to the new Labour government that has put growth expansion at the top of its priority list.
SPORTS Türkiye beat Iceland 3-1 in Nations League

Türkiye beat Iceland 3-1 in Nations League

Türkiye beat Iceland 3-1 in a UEFA Nations League group match Monday as Benfica winger Kerem Aktürkoğlu scored a hat-trick to guide his nation to a home victory.
﻿