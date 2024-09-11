Municipality fined amid pollution, mass fish death in Gulf of İzmir

The Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Ministry has imposed a fine of 1.8 million Turkish Liras ($52,800) on the İzmir Municipality as part of an investigation into the pollution and mass fish deaths plaguing the Gulf of İzmir.

The Aegean city has been grappling with persistent environmental degradation in its iconic gulf, which recently prompted the ministry to launch an in-depth inquiry.

During the investigation, it was discovered that two wastewater treatment facilities, under the purview of the municipality, discharged contaminated water into the gulf.

In addition to the fine levied on the municipal water authority, İZSU, the ministry has also filed a criminal complaint.

Preliminary findings by ministry officials revealed that ammonia levels in the guşf, primarily stemming from wastewater, were 50 times higher than permissible limits.

Furthermore, oxygen levels, which should typically be 6 milligrams per liter, were found to have plummeted to as low as 1.8 milligrams per liter, with certain areas registering near-zero oxygen — a condition that led to the suffocation of marine life.

On Sept. 9, the waters of the gulf took on a murky green and brown hue, with scores of dead fish surfacing near the Aksoy neighborhood of Karşıyaka district.

Addressing the situation, İzmir Mayor Cemil Tugay admitted that “he could not pledge the water would be swimmable” but vowed to do everything to restore its cleanliness.