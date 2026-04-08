Mount Nemrut welcomes season’s first visitors

Mount Nemrut welcomes season’s first visitors

ADIYAMAN
Mount Nemrut welcomes season’s first visitors

After winter road closures due to heavy snowfall, the colossal statues of the Kommagene Kingdom at Mount Nemrut have reopened to visitors at an altitude of 2,150 meters.

Renowned for offering one of the world’s most spectacular sunrise and sunset views, Mount Nemrut Archaeological Site, listed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site, welcomed its first tourists of the season.

Located in Adıyaman’s Kahta district, the site sits at the historical crossroads of Eastern and Western civilizations. It is famed for its monumental tomb, intricate colossal statues, and the tumulus of the Kommagene Kingdom, which reaches 50 meters in height and spans 150 meters in diameter.

The site draws thousands of visitors each year, who come to experience both its historical significance and panoramic vistas.

Roads leading to Nemrut had been closed during winter due to heavy snow, reopening on April 4. Bilal Mente, an official from the Directorate of Nature Conservation and National Parks, said that the season’s opening had been delayed by snowfall, but road crews had successfully cleared access.

“This year, we expect a busy tourism season. Domestic and international visitors have started arriving,” Mente said. “The colossal statues, still partially covered in snow, create a spectacular view.”

Early visitors shared their impressions. İsmail Özer from Muğla, visiting with his wife, said, “It was worth coming. The snowy landscape was breathtaking. When we reached the summit, the statues were half-covered in snow, creating a truly mesmerizing sight. Seeing these ancient monuments under a blanket of snow is deeply moving. I highly recommend everyone visit this extraordinary place.”

French tourist Coline Maupas described her first visit as “breathtaking,” adding, “Türkiye is a beautiful country. Mount Nemrut is a bit cold, but the view is amazing. I plan to return in the summer.”

Another French visitor, Mathilde Baron, said, “I’m delighted to see the statues. It’s an impressive and beautiful site. I visited Istanbul before, and now we are already planning to come back in the summer.”

 

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