Mount Nemrut added to Türkiye’s expanding night museum project

ADIYAMAN

In a move to broaden access to Türkiye’s cultural heritage and diversify tourism offerings, the Culture and Tourism Ministry has expanded its innovative “Night Museum” project to include the ancient site of Mount Nemrut in the southern province of Adıyaman, which will be illuminated and open to visitors at night starting from June 1.

Situated at an altitude of 2,206 meters in the Kahta district, Nemrut is home to colossal statues of gods and kings from the Commagene Kingdom, whose stone-carved faces gaze eternally toward the sunrise.

The site, a UNESCO World Heritage site, will now welcome visitors between 4 a.m. and 9 p.m., allowing early risers and night wanderers to witness the awe-inspiring statues.

The initiative is part of a broader effort launched last year to promote archaeological and historical landmarks during cooler evening hours, particularly during Türkiye’s summer months. Between June 1 and Oct. 1, several prominent sites across the country will remain open after dark.

Among the project’s pioneers is Ephesus in İzmir, one of the best preserved and most visited ancient cities in the world. The city, dating back to the Neolithic period, was a major political and commercial center in antiquity and houses the remains of the Temple of Artemis — one of the Seven Wonders of the Ancient World. Under the Night Museum program, nearly 90,000 square meters of the vast site have been illuminated using LED lights.

Hierapolis, a UNESCO-listed site adjacent to the famous white travertine terraces of Pamukkale in the western province of Denizli, is another nighttime destination. The southern gates, archaeological museum, Pluto’s Gate and other key locations within the 360,000 square meters of illuminated space are open until 11 p.m. In 2024, over 76,000 visitors experienced Hierapolis after dark.

Other locations participating in the project include Side, Patara and Aspendos in the southern city of Antalya; Derinkuyu and Kaymaklı underground cities in Nevşehir, central Türkiye; and several key museums in Istanbul, such asthe Hagia Sophia History and Experience Museum and the Galata Tower.

Visitors holding a Museum Pass can access these sites for an additional 100 Turkish Liras ($2.5).

In its debut year, the Night Museum project attracted over 350,000 visitors across Ephesus and Pamukkale alone. The initiative is expected to grow further, with plans to extend access along the entire Aegean and Mediterranean coasts, from Assos in Çanakkale to Hatay, ultimately aiming to stretch the tourism season year-round.