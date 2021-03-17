Motorcyclist champ faces criticism for filming his 2-year-old son riding motorbike

  March 17 2021

ISTANBUL
A video posted by Kenan Sofuoğlu, a famous Turkish motorcyclist, showing his 2-year-old son, Zayn, riding a motorbike has angered social media users.

“If I do this to my son, the state will take him away from me,” a Twitter user said, condemning Sofuoğlu.

“Zayn surely has talent, but to give a motorbike to a baby at that age, why?” questioned another social media follower.

Sofuoğlu, who holds a record of five in Supersport World Champion titles, posted a video of Zayn with a message, saying, “He is not even two years old,” on March 15.

The video and the message angered social media, with people asking questions that how someone can make a 2-year-old ride a motorbike.

Sofuoğlu, who is also a parliament member from the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP), has kept mum as of now over the remarks that he has been receiving.

He got married to a Dutch woman, Julia Looman, on Sept. 3, 2014, in Spain. The couple has two sons, 5-year-old Mahir and Zayn.

