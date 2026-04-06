Motorcycles exceed 7.2 mln in Türkiye, account for over half of traffic accidents

ANKARA

The number of registered motorcycles in Türkiye has more than doubled over the past seven years, reaching 7.2 million, while their share in overall traffic accidents has surpassed 50 percent, according to data from the Interior Ministry.

Figures show that over the past year, the number of motorcycles grew by 12.7 percent, compared to a 5.9 percent rise in other vehicles.

This rapid growth has been reflected in accident statistics.

In 2024, motorcycles were involved in 45.7 percent of the country’s traffic accidents. That figure climbed to 50.2 percent last year.

Fatalities linked to motorcycle accidents also rose, from 1,553 in 2024 to 1,675 last year.

However, early data for 2026 points to an improvement following increased enforcement and awareness campaigns.

Between Jan. 1 and March 26, fatalities from motorcycle accidents fell by 29.8 percent compared to the same period last year.

During this period, the number of deaths declined from 124 to 87.

Interior Minister Mustafa Çiftçi said the decline in fatalities was a result of the uncompromising field inspections and awareness-raising efforts.

“Motorcycle traffic on our roads is increasing rapidly, which makes it essential for all of us to reassess our awareness,” Çiftçi said.

He identified speeding and unsafe lane changes as the leading causes of motorcycle accidents, warning against risky maneuvers such as weaving through traffic and ignoring speed limits.

The minister also called on all road users to share responsibility.

“Roads are not reserved for four-wheeled vehicles alone. Motorcycles are a natural and legal part of traffic,” he said. “Drivers should check their mirrors carefully when changing lanes, turning, or opening doors, and avoid putting motorcyclists at risk. Mutual attention, respect and empathy are the most important rules that save lives.”