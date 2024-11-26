Motorcycle registrations soar by 25 pct in metropolises

ISTANBUL

Motorcycle ownership is surging across Türkiye’s metropolitan areas as rising car costs and traffic congestion drive residents toward two-wheeled alternatives.

Over the past 10 months, motorcycle numbers in major cities rose by 25 percent, compared to a modest 6 percent growth in car registrations, according to the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK).

While the cost of buying and running a car is steadily increasing, motorcycle sales surpassed 1 million units on an annual basis for the first time.

Istanbul leads the shift. From January to October 2024 alone, motorcycle registrations in the city jumped by 24.1 percent, reaching 771,880.

Meanwhile, passenger car registrations in the city increased from 3.55 million to 3.78 million.

The trend extends to other populous cities. Antalya recorded a 16 percent increase in motorcycle registrations in 2024, bringing its total to 485,000.

İzmir saw a 19.6 percent jump to 455,000, while the capital Ankara, traditionally less reliant on motorcycles, posted a remarkable 34.4 percent rise, reaching 135,000.

Electric motorcycles are fueling a significant portion of the growth, accounting for 20 percent of the motorcycle market. Sales of electric models surged by 50 percent year-over-year, with 209,000 units sold from January to October 2024. However, the market for four-wheeled electric vehicles, particularly L7-class models imported from China, shrank by 5 percent, with sales falling to around 5,000 units.

The affordability of motorcycles is another factor driving demand. According to the Motorcycle Industry Association (MOTED), 63 percent of motorcycles sold in 2024 were 125cc or below, models that can be driven with a Class B driver’s license.

However, the rapid rise in motorcycle use has raised safety concerns. Murat Kanlıoğlu, an advanced driving expert, cautioned that many new riders lack adequate training.

“Riding a motorcycle requires more focus and skill than driving a car. Quality protective gear and proper training are essential,” he said.