Mother, two children die in suspected food poisoning case in Istanbul

Mother, two children die in suspected food poisoning case in Istanbul

ISTANBUL
Mother, two children die in suspected food poisoning case in Istanbul

A mother hospitalized in Istanbul for suspected food poisoning died on Nov. 14, one day after her two children succumbed to the same illness, which authorities link to street food the family consumed in Ortaköy.

The woman, along with her husband, had traveled from Germany to Istanbul and checked into a city hotel with their 6-year-old son and 3-year-old daughter.

On Nov. 11, they visited Ortaköy, where they bought mussels from a street vendor and later ate "kokoreç" — spiced, grilled lamb offal served in bread — at a restaurant on a street known for "kumpir," large stuffed baked potatoes.

After returning to their hotel, all four family members began experiencing vomiting and nausea. The father and mother received initial medical treatment and were discharged, but the children’s condition worsened.

Late on Nov. 13, the mother found her children unresponsive in their hotel room. Emergency teams were called, but both children died in the hospital despite medical intervention.

The mother was later hospitalized as her condition worsened and subsequently died. The father remains in intensive care.

Authorities have sealed the restaurant linked to the case while municipal teams conducted inspections of local food stalls.

Türkiye,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Erdoğan vows solidarity with oppressed around the world

Erdoğan vows solidarity with oppressed around the world
LATEST NEWS

  1. Erdoğan vows solidarity with oppressed around the world

    Erdoğan vows solidarity with oppressed around the world

  2. CHP leader visits Turkish Cyprus to hold high-level talks

    CHP leader visits Turkish Cyprus to hold high-level talks

  3. Body swaps press on as Israel, Hamas clash over truce terms

    Body swaps press on as Israel, Hamas clash over truce terms

  4. Parliament panel to resume peace bid talks on Nov 18

    Parliament panel to resume peace bid talks on Nov 18

  5. Police seize 1.5 tons of drugs in port raid, hold five suspects

    Police seize 1.5 tons of drugs in port raid, hold five suspects
Recommended
Erdoğan vows solidarity with oppressed around the world

Erdoğan vows solidarity with oppressed around the world
CHP leader visits Turkish Cyprus to hold high-level talks

CHP leader visits Turkish Cyprus to hold high-level talks
Parliament panel to resume peace bid talks on Nov 18

Parliament panel to resume peace bid talks on Nov 18
Police seize 1.5 tons of drugs in port raid, hold five suspects

Police seize 1.5 tons of drugs in port raid, hold five suspects
Funeral held for 20 soldiers killed in Georgia plane crash

Funeral held for 20 soldiers killed in Georgia plane crash
Bodrum cruise season ends with record arrivals

Bodrum cruise season ends with record arrivals
Türkiye to launch collective to enforce digital copyright bill

Türkiye to launch collective to enforce digital copyright bill
WORLD Body swaps press on as Israel, Hamas clash over truce terms

Body swaps press on as Israel, Hamas clash over truce terms

Israel returned the bodies of 15 Palestinians to Gaza on Nov. 14, officials at Nasser hospital in Khan Younis said, in the latest step to fulfilling the terms of the fragile U.S.-brokered ceasefire agreement.
ECONOMY Firms fined 11.5 billion Turkish Liras for competition violations

Firms fined 11.5 billion Turkish Liras for competition violations

The Turkish Competition Authority has imposed nearly 11.5 billion Turkish Lira ($272 million) in fines on companies over the past 10 months, following investigations into violations across a wide range of industries, from food and construction to banking, retail and digital markets.  
SPORTS Türkiye seeks to clinch playoff spot against Bulgaria

Türkiye seeks to clinch playoff spot against Bulgaria

The Turkish national team is poised to take a significant step toward the 2026 World Cup playoffs when it hosts a struggling Bulgaria side on Nov. 15 in a Group E qualifier.  
﻿