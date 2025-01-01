Mosque’s leaning minaret to be restored with pioneering method

Mosque’s leaning minaret to be restored with pioneering method

SİVAS
The minaret of Sivas Ulu Mosque, often compared to Italy’s leaning tower of Pisa due to its 117-centimeter tilt, is set to undergo restoration using an innovative method being implemented in Türkiye for the first time.

The 800-year-old minaret, constructed during the reign of Anatolian Seljuk Sultan Kılıç Arslan II in 1197, will be stabilized with the use of tension piles to prevent further leaning or potential collapse.

The mosque, located in the Central Anatolian province of Sivas, is an architectural marvel commissioned by Kızılarslan bin İbrahim and designed by Kul Ahi. Its distinctive leaning minaret has been closely monitored for decades and is observed to tilt further by 1.5 centimeters annually.

Measurements are regularly conducted, and the structure is tracked via satellite technology to ensure ongoing assessment.

The Sivas Regional Directorate of Foundations has developed a comprehensive restoration plan for the minaret.

According to officials, the intervention will involve embedding eight tension piles, each 40 meters long, into the minaret’s structure under the supervision of Turkish and Italian scientists.

Providing further insights, Sivas Regional Foundations Director Cemal Karaca explained, “The minaret’s tilt measures approximately 117 centimeters, a condition historically referred to as ‘sakül doğrusu.’ Analyzing 130-year-old photographs, we see that the tilt has remained consistent over time. However, the minaret cannot be left to deteriorate further. We designed a separate project to address this issue and collaborated with international experts to ensure its success.”

Karaca emphasized the preservation of the minaret’s intricate inscriptions and ornaments. “The inscription at the top reads ‘El-Mulk-u Lillah,’ meaning ‘the sovereignty belongs to Allah.’ The turquoise and blue motifs, along with green ceramic tiles, will also be restored. This requires careful planning and execution,” he said.

He elaborated on the method to be used.

“Our team of experts will implement a rarely used system to stabilize the structure. By drilling from the top, we will install invisible tension piles that will reinforce the foundation. The minaret’s wall thickness is approximately 80 centimeters, making it a sturdy yet delicate structure. This is a sacred site, and we are committed to completing the project as soon as possible.”

