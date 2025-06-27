Moscow ready for next round of Ukraine peace talks in Istanbul: Putin

Moscow ready for next round of Ukraine peace talks in Istanbul: Putin

MINSK
Moscow ready for next round of Ukraine peace talks in Istanbul: Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that Moscow is ready to hold the next round of peace talks with Ukraine in Istanbul.

Speaking at a news conference in Minsk, Belarus, Putin said the date of the third round of the Russian-Ukrainian talks in Istanbul will be determined after completing the war prisoner exchanges, negotiated in Türkiye on June 2.

"In general, we are ready for this (next round of talks), we need to coordinate the place and time. I hope that the president of the Republic of Türkiye, Mr. (Recep Tayyip) Erdoğan, remains in his position to support this process, and we are very grateful to him for this," he said.

The dates of the next Russian-Ukrainian meeting will be defined by the head of the negotiation teams, he added.

"We are ready to hold such a meeting in Istanbul. But when specifically, these are the group leaders from both sides, and they are in constant contact, they are now agreeing on the time of the meeting," he said.

Putin added that in his opinion, the teams should discuss memoranda on a peace treaty.

Vladimir Putin,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Rwanda, DR Congo sign peace deal in US after rebel sweep

Rwanda, DR Congo sign peace deal in US after rebel sweep
LATEST NEWS

  1. Rwanda, DR Congo sign peace deal in US after rebel sweep

    Rwanda, DR Congo sign peace deal in US after rebel sweep

  2. Discoveries shed light on early settlements at Karaman’s ‘Binbir Kilise’ site

    Discoveries shed light on early settlements at Karaman’s ‘Binbir Kilise’ site

  3. Rome’s Colosseum hosts whirling dervish ceremony

    Rome’s Colosseum hosts whirling dervish ceremony

  4. Not just culinary technique but spirit of geography rewarded

    Not just culinary technique but spirit of geography rewarded

  5. Global matcha 'obsession' drinks Japan tea farms dry

    Global matcha 'obsession' drinks Japan tea farms dry
Recommended
Rwanda, DR Congo sign peace deal in US after rebel sweep

Rwanda, DR Congo sign peace deal in US after rebel sweep
US Supreme Court hands Trump giant win on powers of judges

US Supreme Court hands Trump 'giant' win on powers of judges
Trump hopeful for Gaza ceasefire, possibly next week

Trump hopeful for Gaza ceasefire, possibly 'next week'
Iran holds state funeral for top brass slain in war with Israel

Iran holds state funeral for top brass slain in war with Israel
Israel admits it sought to kill Iran’s Khamenei during war

Israel admits it sought to kill Iran’s Khamenei during war
Police, clergy scuffle in Armenia as standoff escalates

Police, clergy scuffle in Armenia as standoff escalates
WORLD Rwanda, DR Congo sign peace deal in US after rebel sweep

Rwanda, DR Congo sign peace deal in US after rebel sweep

Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of Congo signed a peace agreement Friday in Washington to end fighting that has killed thousands, with the two countries pledging to pull back support for guerrillas — and President Donald Trump boasting of securing mineral wealth.
ECONOMY Turkish video game industry wants $750 mln in revenue in 2025

Turkish video game industry wants $750 mln in revenue in 2025

The Turkish video game industry wants to generate $750 million in revenue by the end of this year, a sector representative told Anadolu.
SPORTS Record-breaking crowd marks Greece-Türkiye women’s Eurobasket clash

Record-breaking crowd marks Greece-Türkiye women’s Eurobasket clash

The International Basketball Federation (FIBA) EuroBasket Women’s group-stage game between Türkiye and Greece has recorded a landmark attendance figure of 10,503 spectators filling the stands as the former triumphed over the host nation with a final score of 83-72.
﻿