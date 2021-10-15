Mosaics restored in ancient Metropolis

  • October 15 2021 07:00:00

Mosaics restored in ancient Metropolis

İZMİR
Mosaics restored in ancient Metropolis

Newly restored mosaics in the ancient city of Metropolis in the Torbalı district of the western province of Izmir shed light on history dating back to 1,800 years.

Excavation and restoration work by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism and Manisa Celal Bayar University in the Yeniköy neighborhood reveals the secrets of Metropolis, known as the “City of the Mother Goddess.”

Restored with modern techniques to preserve colors and grains, mosaics use the paintings of Eros, Dionysus, and his wife Ariadne, the gods of Greek mythology.

Metropolis combines Central Anatolia and the Aegean and therefore host rich and fertile lands, said Professor Dr. Serdar Aybek, head of excavations. He said restoration works are continuing in an area that his team thought was a “guest house.”

“We think that the guests who came to Metropolis for the theater were hosted here. Therefore, Dionysus, who is known as the god of theater and entertainment, his wife and Eros, were often used in the mosaics,” he told the state-run Anadolu Agency.

“This mosaic was unearthed in the 1990s. In 2021, with the help of restorer experts, we’re trying to make these important mosaics in Metropolis look better and make them protected.”

Metropolis is located 40 kilometers from İzmir and 45 kilometers from the ancient city of Ephesus.

Turkey,

TURKEY Turkey to conduct first ‘Climate Council’ in January: Minister

Turkey to conduct first ‘Climate Council’ in January: Minister
MOST POPULAR

  1. History being rewritten at train station in Istanbul

    History being rewritten at train station in Istanbul

  2. Taliban pays first visit to Turkey after takeover of Afghanistan

    Taliban pays first visit to Turkey after takeover of Afghanistan

  3. Turkey to take all necessary steps to safeguard its rights: Minister

    Turkey to take all necessary steps to safeguard its rights: Minister

  4. Turkey urges Taliban for inclusive administration

    Turkey urges Taliban for inclusive administration

  5. US, Greece sign extension of defense cooperation pact

    US, Greece sign extension of defense cooperation pact
Recommended
Monica Belluci to be in Istanbul for Callas play

Monica Belluci to be in Istanbul for Callas play
Netflix, UN team up for Africa talent hunt

Netflix, UN team up for Africa talent hunt
History being rewritten at train station in Istanbul

History being rewritten at train station in Istanbul
Temple of Zeus to regain former glory with new columns

Temple of Zeus to regain former glory with new columns

‘Belfast’ gets UK premiere as Oscar buzz grows

‘Belfast’ gets UK premiere as Oscar buzz grows
Gölova continues to grow in popularity with its nature activities

Gölova continues to grow in popularity with its nature activities
WORLD Day of mourning in Lebanon after deadly clashes

Day of mourning in Lebanon after deadly clashes

Heavy fighting claimed at least six lives and left dozens wounded in Lebanon’s capital on Oct. 14 as an escalation of tensions around last year’s massive portside explosion turned parts of Beirut into a war-zone.
ECONOMY Turkey’s short-term foreign debt stock at $126.9 bln in August

Turkey’s short-term foreign debt stock at $126.9 bln in August

Turkey's short-term external debt stock totaled at $126.9 billion as of end-August, the country's Central Bank announced on Oct. 15. 
SPORTS Turkey voices concern over racist attitude against Novi Pazar teams in Serbia

Turkey voices concern over 'racist attitude' against Novi Pazar teams in Serbia

Turkey on Oct. 14 voiced concern over the "recent racist attitude which contradicts the spirit of sports" in Serbia against handball teams from the city of Novi Pazar.​​​​​​​