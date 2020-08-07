More than 54,000 people under COVID-19 quarantine: Ministry

ANKARA

Some 54,000 people are currently under quarantine in 32 provinces due to the coronavirus outbreak, the Interior Ministry has announced, stressing that the total number of people that isolated since the beginning of the pandemic reached 623,000 as of Aug. 7.



In a statement issued on Aug. 7, the ministry said quarantines were being imposed in 83 residential areas in 32 provinces due to COVID-19. The number of residents under quarantine is 54,053, it said, without giving further details on where exactly the isolations were happening.



Turkey has been imposing local lockdowns since the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020 and the total number of people who have been isolated hit 623,766 in 788 different residential areas, according to the ministry.



The statement recalled that social distancing, wearing a mask and following hygiene rules are basic measures to be implemented by the people to curb the spread of the coronavirus.