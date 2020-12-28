More than 40,000 people violate curfews, lockdowns in one week

  • December 28 2020 14:01:00

ANKARA
Procedural and administrative actions have been taken against a total of 40,591 people across Turkey who violated the weeknight curfews and full lockdown on the weekend between Dec. 21 and Dec. 28, the country’s Interior Ministry has said.

Turkey has implemented curfews from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. on weekdays, while the weekend curfews start from 9 p.m. on Fridays to 5 a.m. on Mondays as part of measures to check the spread of COVID-19.

Millions of people in the country’s 81 provinces were under lockdown for the fourth time the past weekend.

“The public largely complied with the lockdown rules this weekend, however, a total of 40,591 people violated curfews and the weekend lockdown between Dec. 21 and Dec. 28,” the ministry said in a statement on Dec. 28.

The ministry also issued a circular to the offices of governors in 81 provinces regarding the measures to be taken during New Year’s Eve.

The statement reiterated that large gatherings in places, such as hotels, other accommodation facilities as well as private villas, for New Year’s Eve celebrations would not be allowed.

Security forces will take all necessary precautions to prevent such gatherings, and not holding New Year’s Eve celebrations is not a choice but a must, the ministry said.

Turkey will impose a lockdown from 9 p.m on Dec. 31 until 5 a.m. on Jan. 4.

Some 87 percent of the public support the lockdowns, found a survey by polling company Ipsos. Only 9 percent of the polled said they were against the New Year’s Eve restrictions.

Nearly 25 percent of the surveyed said they would celebrate the New Year at home with family members, while 64 percent did not plan any celebrations.

