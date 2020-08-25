More than 4.6 mln cannabis roots seized

DİYARBAKIR-Anadolu Agency

Security forces on Aug. 25 seized a huge quantity of illegal drugs in southeastern Turkey, officials said.

The seizure came in an anti-drug operation by gendarmerie teams in the countryside of Diyarbakır province.

It was conducted to stop drug trafficking by the PKK terrorist group, and to bring the perpetrators to justice, the provincial administration said in a statement.

Anti-drug raids were carried out at 67 different addresses, it said, adding that as a result, 800 kilograms (1,763 pounds) of marijuana and 4.62 million cannabis roots were seized.

The PKK is accused of smuggling drugs and cultivating cannabis as a way to fund its illegal activities.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK - listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and EU - has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.