More than 300 students score highest mark in high school entrance exam

ANKARA

This photo shows Efe Talha Palabıyık, who ranked first in LGS after going through the devastating Feb. 6 earthquakes in Kahramanmaraş, Türkiye.

Some 352 students out of 992,906 examinees have scored the highest mark as the Ministry of Education has announced the results of the High School Entrance Exam (LGS) on June 28.

According to the results of the exam, students achieved over 50 percent success in only the Religious Culture and Moral Knowledge and Foreign Language sections.

On the other hand, exam takers appeared to have struggled with the highly-distracting mathematics questions asked in the exam, as seen by the lowest success rate of 32.68 percent, followed by the science section with 43.16 percent.

Following the announcement of the results, students have begun filling in their preference forms as of yesterday as the guide for placement has been published.

Having 10 choices in total based on their marks, students will be placed in science, social sciences, vocational and technical high schools in line with their preferences.

Many students who survived the Kahramanmaraş earthquakes on Feb. 6, 2023 also participated in the exam despite having undergone difficult times following the upsetting event.

The earthquake victim Efe Talha Palabıyık, one of the students scoring the highest mark in the exam, accomplished remarkable achievement despite losing his loved ones in the earthquakes.

Referring to the aftermath of the tragic event, Palabıyık said, “Our house received serious damage in the earthquake. It had become impossible to get into. Some of our relatives passed away. I lost my grandfather, grandmother, aunts and cousins.”

Noting that he managed to overcome the negative outcomes of the earthquakes with the guidance of his teachers, Palabıyık attributed his success to solving questions on a regular basis.

Giving advice to students like himself who are preparing for the exam, Palabıyık said, "Since the questions are now based on meaning, they must solve questions and read books. I recommend that they learn more key information and take tests.”