More than 300 students score highest mark in high school entrance exam

More than 300 students score highest mark in high school entrance exam

ANKARA
More than 300 students score highest mark in high school entrance exam

This photo shows Efe Talha Palabıyık, who ranked first in LGS after going through the devastating Feb. 6 earthquakes in Kahramanmaraş, Türkiye.

Some 352 students out of 992,906 examinees have scored the highest mark as the Ministry of Education has announced the results of the High School Entrance Exam (LGS) on June 28.

According to the results of the exam, students achieved over 50 percent success in only the Religious Culture and Moral Knowledge and Foreign Language sections.

On the other hand, exam takers appeared to have struggled with the highly-distracting mathematics questions asked in the exam, as seen by the lowest success rate of 32.68 percent, followed by the science section with 43.16 percent.

Following the announcement of the results, students have begun filling in their preference forms as of yesterday as the guide for placement has been published.

Having 10 choices in total based on their marks, students will be placed in science, social sciences, vocational and technical high schools in line with their preferences.

Many students who survived the Kahramanmaraş earthquakes on Feb. 6, 2023 also participated in the exam despite having undergone difficult times following the upsetting event.

The earthquake victim Efe Talha Palabıyık, one of the students scoring the highest mark in the exam, accomplished remarkable achievement despite losing his loved ones in the earthquakes.

Referring to the aftermath of the tragic event, Palabıyık said, “Our house received serious damage in the earthquake. It had become impossible to get into. Some of our relatives passed away. I lost my grandfather, grandmother, aunts and cousins.”

Noting that he managed to overcome the negative outcomes of the earthquakes with the guidance of his teachers, Palabıyık attributed his success to solving questions on a regular basis.

Giving advice to students like himself who are preparing for the exam, Palabıyık said, "Since the questions are now based on meaning, they must solve questions and read books. I recommend that they learn more key information and take tests.”

Türkiye, University, exams,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Ankara condemns anti-Türkiye protests in north Syria

Ankara condemns anti-Türkiye protests in north Syria
LATEST NEWS

  1. Ankara condemns anti-Türkiye protests in north Syria

    Ankara condemns anti-Türkiye protests in north Syria

  2. Halving food waste can reduce hunger for 153 mln people: report

    Halving food waste can reduce hunger for 153 mln people: report

  3. New Dutch PM sworn in with mission to curb asylum

    New Dutch PM sworn in with mission to curb asylum

  4. IFC invests in Coca-Cola İçecek to help company boost growth

    IFC invests in Coca-Cola İçecek to help company boost growth

  5. Auto sales down 5 percent in June to more than 100,000 units

    Auto sales down 5 percent in June to more than 100,000 units
Recommended
Ankara condemns anti-Türkiye protests in north Syria

Ankara condemns anti-Türkiye protests in north Syria
Joint force begins demining ops in Black Sea

Joint force begins demining ops in Black Sea
Turkish doctors find out unknown cause of lumbar pain

Turkish doctors find out unknown cause of lumbar pain
Fire risks escalate as heat wave sweeps parts of Türkiye

Fire risks escalate as heat wave sweeps parts of Türkiye
Historic mosque restored with authentic stone

Historic mosque restored with authentic stone
Türkiye appoints new environment, health ministers

Türkiye appoints new environment, health ministers
First hearing held in case of ex-nationalist leader murder

First hearing held in case of ex-nationalist leader murder
WORLD Halving food waste can reduce hunger for 153 mln people: report

Halving food waste can reduce hunger for 153 mln people: report

Halving food waste could cut climate-warming emissions and end undernourishment for 153 million people globally, the OECD and the U.N.'s food agency said in a joint report Tuesday.
ECONOMY IFC invests in Coca-Cola İçecek to help company boost growth

IFC invests in Coca-Cola İçecek to help company boost growth

IFC, a member of the World Bank Group, has signed four sustainability-linked loans in the total amount of $250 million to Coca-Cola İçecek (CCI) of Türkiye and its three subsidiaries in Uzbekistan, Tajikistan and Iraq.

SPORTS Türkiye faces Austrian challenge at Euros

Türkiye faces Austrian challenge at Euros

Advancing to the last 16 following an eventful climax to its group-stage campaign, Türkiye takes on Euro 2024 dark horse Austria in Leipzig on July 2 evening.
﻿