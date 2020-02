More than 200 historical artifacts seized in northwest Turkey

KOCAELİ-Anadolu Agency

A total of 209 pieces of historical artifacts were seized in an operation in northwestern Turkey, security sources said on Feb. 28.

Provincial gendarmerie forces in Kocaeli, acting on a tip, launched an operation and detained a suspect in Eskihisar district, identified only by the initials O.O.

Among the artifacts seized were 207 coins, a pitcher and a tear catcher belonging to the Byzantine and Roman period.