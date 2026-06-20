More than 2.4 million students to take nationwide university exam

ANKARA

Türkiye’s nationwide university entrance examination (YKS) will kick off this weekend with a massive turnout of more than 2.4 million candidates.

The two-stage test begins on June 20 with the Basic Proficiency Test (TYT), which assesses core skills such as mathematics and Turkish, followed on June 21 by the Field Proficiency Test (AYT), covering subject-specific knowledge required for university placement.

The exam will be administered at 254 testing centers across the country’s 81 provinces and in the Turkish Cypriot capital, Nicosia. Authorities have implemented extensive security measures to safeguard the process.

Interior Minister Mustafa Ciftci said nearly 45,000 personnel and more than 6,900 security teams will be deployed at 11,883 schools nationwide. Security checks, traffic controls and measures to prevent cheating will be enforced, while 355 civil registry offices will remain open to assist candidates who require replacement of lost identity documents.